Malham Partners Brings Together Investors and Founders at Private New York Forum

Malham Partners, a private equity firm headquartered in New York, recently held a closed-door forum that brought together founders, senior executives, investors, and sector specialists to discuss the firm’s ongoing expansion and the growing strategic role of its expert partner network.

The event centred on two key themes: strengthening Malham Partners’s long-term growth strategy and deepening the firm’s model of engaging former chief executives and chief financial officers to advise portfolio companies. This involvement provides management teams with guidance rooted in real-world leadership and operational track records, enhancing governance and performance.

“Our investor-founder forum reflects our commitment to combining capital investment with operational expertise,” said Trevor Hale, managing partner at Malham Partners. “By drawing on insights from our partner network, we are equipping our portfolio companies to compete and grow in their respective markets.”

“The level of engagement from our Operating Partners Network at the forum demonstrates the value of integrating experienced executives into our investment model,” added Paul Reznik, another managing partner at Malham Partners. “Through breakout sessions and one-on-one dialogues, our operating partners provided practical perspectives that directly support portfolio company leadership teams in navigating growth and transformation.”

Malham Partners invests across several industries, including healthcare, infrastructure and energy, industrial services and manufacturing, and consumer and retail. The firm’s Operating Partners Network played a prominent role at the forum, leading discussions and offering direct advisory support to founders and portfolio leaders.

The firm plans to continue hosting invitation-only gatherings to further collaboration between its investor community, advisory partners, and leadership teams across its portfolio.