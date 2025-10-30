Cambridge Guesthouse Owner Looks to Autumn Budget for Support for Small Hospitality Firms

Independent hotelier Inga Grigaitiene, who runs the award-winning A&B Guesthouse in Cambridge, is awaiting the Chancellor’s 2025 Autumn Budget in the hope that new tax measures will not place additional pressure on small hospitality providers already managing tight margins.

Inga, who oversees daily operations at her boutique guesthouse on Tenison Road, says smaller businesses are struggling with rising staffing costs, online booking commissions, and increasing utility and maintenance expenses.

“Running a guesthouse is incredibly rewarding, but it’s also a constant balancing act,” said Inga. “By the time you cover wages, cleaning, energy bills, and the high fees charged by booking platforms, there’s often very little left. I’m hopeful the Chancellor will recognise that small, independent hospitality businesses need relief, not more costs.”

She emphasises that Cambridge’s tourism relies significantly on family-run accommodation providers who offer personal warmth and character to visitors.

“Guests love staying in independent places like ours because of the character, attention to detail, and genuine hospitality,” Inga added. “We’re proud to represent the heart of local tourism, but every new financial burden makes it harder to keep going. I really hope this Budget supports small businesses rather than pushing them to the brink.”

Inga is calling for measures such as business rate relief and VAT reductions to ensure guesthouses like hers can continue contributing to the city’s visitor economy.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit www.aandbguesthousecambridge.com.