Intertech Contracts Strengthens Leadership Team with Three Internal Director Appointments

Intertech Contracts UK Ltd has promoted three long-standing members of its workforce to director roles – Dean Thomas, Nick Scholey and Wayne Tompkins.

All three have played significant roles in shaping the business over many years. Now, as directors, they will continue to guide the company’s growth while leading within their specialist areas.

The appointments mark an important step in the development of the Hull-based company, which provides specialist decorating and internal fit-out services across the education, healthcare, commercial and public sectors nationwide.

Dean Thomas joined Intertech in 2002 as a decorator and quickly became a valued part of the team. His on-site experience and leadership abilities saw him complete his QCF Level 3 in Site Management in 2011, supporting his progression throughout the business.

Over time, Dean has built a reputation for excellent project oversight and collaborative working.

“Being a director surrounded by a great team and the opportunity to take the company on to new heights means everything to me,” said Dean.

Nick Scholey joined the company in 2008 following previous careers as an RAF firefighter and with Howdens Joinery. He initially worked as a site QC on nationwide Project SLAM builds, gaining highly technical experience and insight into complex project environments.

Since then, Nick has become an integral part of the estimating, business development and fit-out delivery functions.

“I see becoming a director as an opportunity not only to grow myself, but also the business and teams within it, essentially feeding the potential to enhance and improve the lives of more than just one person,” said Nick.

Wayne Tompkins also joined the company in 2008, when it traded as Prestige Contract Services Ltd. Starting as a purchasing clerk after graduating university, he progressed into contract management before becoming commercial finance manager following the company’s transition to Intertech Contracts in 2017.

With 17 years of experience spanning multiple areas of the business, Wayne now plays a key role in directing Intertech’s national expansion.

“Becoming a director of a company I’ve been a part of for so long is a true privilege,” said Wayne. “It’s an opportunity for us to take the company to the next level and further develop the team I’ve worked alongside for many years.”

Former Director Terrence Pallant welcomed the news. He said: “I wish the new directors every success as they take the company forward. They will lead with a fresh vision and determination, bringing their wealth of experience, knowledge and a strong commitment to continued growth and client service.”

These appointments demonstrate Intertech’s commitment to developing talent internally and supporting long-term careers. The expanded leadership team brings renewed momentum as the company looks to future opportunities.

For more information on Intertech Contracts, visit intertechcontracts.co.uk.