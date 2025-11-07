Tommie Courier Services Marks Milestone as 500 People Launch Their Own Courier Businesses

Tommie Courier Services, the company behind the “Become a Courier” training programme, has announced that it has now supported more than 500 people in starting their own courier businesses and moving away from traditional employment.

Created to simplify entry into the delivery industry, Tommie Courier Services offers practical step-by-step training covering business setup, route planning, client sourcing and day-to-day operations. The programme aims to equip individuals with the confidence and tools needed to transform driving into a profitable and independently managed business venture.

Tommie Cotterell, Founder of Tommie Courier Services, said: “We are delighted that our training program has passed the milestone of helping over 500 individuals turn their dreams into thriving courier businesses. Our mission has always been to create pathways for others to succeed.

“Business isn’t about working less, it’s about working for yourself. When you’re in control of your time, your money, and your direction, that’s when you start living.”

This achievement aligns with the wider rise in self-employment across the UK, where demand for flexible, independent delivery work continues to grow. Many programme graduates have gone on to secure regular routes, negotiate local delivery agreements and even expand into managing small fleets and teams.