Avensure Celebrated as One of the Leading HR Consulting Firms for UK Startups & SMEs

Acknowledged for high-quality HR and business protection solutions by Startups.co.uk.

Avensure, known for its expertise in employment law, outsourced HR and health & safety consulting, has secured a place on the list of the 7 Best HR Consulting Firms for UK Startups & SMEs compiled by Startups.co.uk, the UK’s premier support resource for emerging businesses.

Over 14 Years of Experience and Over 7,000 Clients

With over 14 years’ experience and over 7,000 clients, Avensure has saved UK businesses millions in tribunal costs and employment law penalties through its ‘Your Team’ approach – assigning each client a dedicated advisor who knows their business and is an expert in their sector.

Chris Garner, Managing Director at Avensure, said: “We’re delighted to be recognised as one of the UK’s best HR consulting firms. This proves what we’ve always said – protection is personal. Every startup and SME faces unique challenges, and they deserve more than one-size-fits-all advice. Our clients don’t just get 24/7 access to HR expertise; they get a team that knows their sector, understands their goals and shields them from risks before they become problems.”



The True Cost of Getting HR Wrong

Recent Government statistics show Employment Tribunals in England and Wales received over 10,000 single claims per quarter in 2024, with tens of thousands of cases in the open caseload at any given time, representing significant financial risk for businesses.

Many businesses are also facing indirect costs, including reputational damage, lost productivity and leadership distraction.

Award-Winning HR Support That Won’t Break the Bank

While an in-house HR manager can easily cost a business upward of £40,000 per year, Avensure clients get an entire team of CIPD-qualified experts, experienced employment solicitors and sector specialists for a fraction of the cost.

Key highlights:

60+ highly qualified HR, H&S and legal consultants available 24/7

Millions saved for UK businesses from employment law pitfalls over 14+ years

Sector-specific expertise in tech, hospitality, construction, retail and professional services

Full business support including tribunal representation, immigration services and policy development assistance

100% of client queries answered quickly, resolving issues before they escalate

Avensure Saves Client £100,000+

Jon Carlyle-Hollywood, Bannister Hall Ltd., added: “We have had a simply excellent experience with Avensure as our HR/Legal support mechanism. They are an integral part of our team and an invaluable resource. Annie Wycherley, our designated advisor, has genuinely saved our firm well over £100,000+ by ensuring we have responded to any employee issues in the right way. Annie has always gone over and above to help us, even out of hours, and the time and effort she has given to our firm has been incredible. If you need HR and employment law advice and want to ensure you maintain a happy group of proactive employees, then I recommend Avensure 100% as an investment you will reap the rewards and benefits from time and again.”



Trusted by Businesses of All Sizes

From startups navigating their first hires to established SMEs managing rapid growth, Avensure tailors its services to meet the unique needs of each client. The company’s commercial and flexible advisory approach means it’s never risk-averse – instead finding practical solutions that work for each business.

The recognition by Startups.co.uk comes as UK businesses face an increasingly complex regulatory landscape, with employment law changes and health & safety requirements continuing to evolve in 2025.

More About Being Named by Startups.co.uk

Startups.co.uk is the UK’s most trusted resource for entrepreneurs and growing businesses, providing expert guidance, tools, and insights to thousands of startups and SMEs. Their annual roundup of the best HR consulting firms evaluates providers on expertise, client service, value, and proven results in supporting UK businesses.

Why Startups.co.uk has named Avensure one of the top 7 HR companies in the UK: ‘We’ve chosen Avensure as the best, thanks to its strong core functions and impressive capabilities in employment laws and health and safety.’



The full list can be viewed at: https://startups.co.uk/people/management/top-hr-consulting-firms/

For more information about Avensure’s award-winning HR and H&S services, visit www.avensure.com or call 0330 100 8705.

About Avensure

Avensure is a UK leader in employment law for employers, HR outsourcing support, and health and safety consulting. For over 14 years, Avensure has protected businesses and empowered them to make the right decisions about their people, so they can thrive, and currently assists over 7,000 UK businesses to stay compliant.