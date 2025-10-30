In Town Automotive Opens a New Garage in Kettering

In Town Automotive, one of Northampton’s leading independent garages, has announced the opening of a new site in Kettering on Stamford Road, representing a key milestone in the company’s continued growth across Northamptonshire.

Renowned for providing reliable MOTs, servicing and vehicle repairs, the business is expanding to better support increasing demand from customers in the wider region.

The In Town Automotive Kettering garage will provide the same high-level professional expertise, modern facilities, and customer-focused approach that have built the company’s strong reputation in Northampton.

With this expansion, they’re committed to making reliable and affordable car care more accessible to drivers in the local community.

The new In Town Automotive branch is located at 38 Stamford Road, Kettering, NN16 8LJ, and will operate Monday to Friday from 8:00 am to 5:30 pm.

With this opening, the garage aims to bring its comprehensive range of vehicle services closer to residents and businesses in Kettering, reducing the need to travel to Northampton for expert car care.

Customers will have access to the same trusted standards of servicing, MOTs, diagnostics, and repairs that they’ve become known for. The dedicated team at In Town Automotive in Kettering is ready to support local drivers with professional automotive solutions.

At the new In Town Automotive Kettering branch, customers can expect a full suite of services, including MOT testing, routine servicing, diagnostics, mechanical repairs, tyres, brakes, and air conditioning maintenance. By bringing these services under one roof, they provide drivers with a convenient solution for all aspects of vehicle care.

Additionally, in line with their Northampton garage, In Town Automotive’s Kettering space will also have courtesy cars, vehicle pickup and drop-off, and free coffee and wifi whilst customers wait.

A key driving factor of In Town Automotive’s success is their own TechMan Garage Management Software , an advanced garage management system that streamlines day-to-day processes and enhances the overall customer experience.

From booking appointments and tracking work progress to managing parts and service history, TechMan ensures all operations run smoothly and efficiently.

For customers, this means more transparency and improved communication, as well as quicker turnaround times. It supports a consistent standard of service across its branches.

To make car repairs more affordable, they also offer a Fix Now Pay Later scheme, giving customers the flexibility to spread the cost of repairs and servicing over manageable instalments. This option helps drivers keep their vehicles safe and roadworthy without the pressure of upfront payments.

They’ve invested in modern tools and skilled technicians, setting a high benchmark for independent garages in Northamptonshire. With the Kettering garage branch, they’ll continue their mission of combining technical expertise with customer-first service, making car maintenance simpler, faster, and more dependable for the local community.

In Town Automotive’s reputation is best reflected in the words of its customers. Many highlight the garage’s professionalism, honesty, and reliable service across all types of vehicle care.



One customer wrote on Trustpilot: “Great communication and time keeping as always! Used this company for years and wouldn’t go anywhere else!”



Another praised the honesty of the team , noting: “Very honest and trustworthy garage, have looked after all my family vehicles for the last 10 years and I have never had a problem they could not fix.”

Long-term clients also commend the consistent quality : “Have used the garage for many years and always found the experience brilliant. Recently had a service, was kept up to date with what was going on, work was completed at the time they advised – as always a happy customer!” (Trustpilot).



From Trustguide , another customer shared: “They were able to fit my automatic car in for MOT and service the day after I phoned! I was kept informed … had my car back by 2pm the same day. Overall, great bunch of people and my car is happy as well.”

These are the high standards that the new Kettering branch will uphold, delivering efficient, honest, and customer-focused service every time.

About In Town Automotive

In Town Automotive is one of Northampton’s leading independent garages, providing a wide range of vehicle services including MOTs, servicing, diagnostics, repairs, and tyre fitting.

Built on a reputation for quality workmanship and excellent customer service, they’ve earned the trust of drivers across Northamptonshire. With the opening of a new garage branch in Kettering, they’ll continue to expand their reach while maintaining the same high standards that customers value.

With skilled technicians and exceptional, modern facilities, they ensure a seamless, customer-focused experience.