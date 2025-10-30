Anna Mosley Set to Motivate Business Leaders at BusinessMania 2025 with “Be the CEO of Your Life!” Keynote

Eighty™ Founder and award-winning High-Performance Leadership Coach Anna Mosley has been confirmed as a headline speaker at BusinessMania 2025 — the flagship business development conference organised by Big Business Entrepreneurs, scheduled from 6–8 November at Ibis London Earls Court.
On Thursday 6 November, Anna will lead a 90-minute keynote session titled “Be the CEO of Your Life!”, where she will guide attendees through the importance of self-leadership, mental resilience, and maintaining sustainable personal energy. The session will highlight her signature concept, The 80% Rule, which supports individuals in reaching and sustaining high performance levels consistently.
“One of the key messages I share is that there is no finish line, and that surrounding yourself with radiators, not drains, statistically increases your chances of success. The overarching theme is simple yet powerful: Be the CEO of your life. Stay in the driving seat, because if you’re not changing it, you’re choosing it.”