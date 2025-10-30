Anna Mosley Set to Motivate Business Leaders at BusinessMania 2025 with “Be the CEO of Your Life!” Keynote

Eighty™ Founder and award-winning High-Performance Leadership Coach Anna Mosley has been confirmed as a headline speaker at BusinessMania 2025 — the flagship business development conference organised by Big Business Entrepreneurs, scheduled from 6–8 November at Ibis London Earls Court.

On Thursday 6 November, Anna will lead a 90-minute keynote session titled “Be the CEO of Your Life!”, where she will guide attendees through the importance of self-leadership, mental resilience, and maintaining sustainable personal energy. The session will highlight her signature concept, The 80% Rule, which supports individuals in reaching and sustaining high performance levels consistently.

Anna said: “My 90-minute session, ‘Be the CEO of Your Life!’, explores how to stay ‘above the line’ – in a solution-focused, empowered, Victor mindset – and highlights the importance of being coachable and thriving in the ‘Growth Zone’, where discomfort equals growth and vulnerability becomes a superpower. We’ll tackle the barriers that hold us back – perfectionism, imposter syndrome, and fixed mindset – and learn how to break through them to truly unleash our EXTRAordinary. “One of the key messages I share is that there is no finish line, and that surrounding yourself with radiators, not drains, statistically increases your chances of success. The overarching theme is simple yet powerful: Be the CEO of your life. Stay in the driving seat, because if you’re not changing it, you’re choosing it.”

Her appearance at BusinessMania 2025 follows an extraordinary year of professional milestones. “This year has been truly transformational,” said Anna. “From speaking at the Scottish Business Conference in January alongside SAS: Who Dares Wins’ Ollie Ollerton, to being flown to the U.S. as an international speaker – it’s been a year of extraordinary growth. Now, speaking at BusinessMania and engaging an audience of 1,000 while sharing the stage with celebrity speakers such as Joe Wicks MBE and my speaking idol David JP Phillips, feels like the crescendo of this incredible year. It’s both humbling and exhilarating – a reflection of how far I’ve come on my journey to becoming a world-class female speaker. My mission is to impact millions with transformational messages like ‘progress over perfection’ and ‘80% is enough, 99% of the time’. When I’m on stage, I feel completely at home. There’s nothing like the energy of a live audience – I love leaving people buzzing, thinking bigger, and fired up to drive positive change.”

Anna’s relationship with Big Business Entrepreneurs began as a client before she went on to become one of the company’s trusted coaches. “I came to BBE as a confident speaker, but through their world-class training and coaching, I’ve developed the skills to own any stage, of any size, anywhere in the world,” she added. “My understanding of human psychology, influence, and audience engagement has grown exponentially, and that’s transformed my confidence and impact.”

Speaking has also elevated Anna’s personal brand and positioned her as a thought leader in leadership, self-leadership and growth mindset, which has in turn strengthened her company, Eighty Growth Academy . The academy helps leaders and entrepreneurs become mentally fit for growth and build high-performance cultures.

Looking ahead, Anna is clear about her ambitions. “A TED Talk is definitely on the horizon – it’s one of my next big goals. I believe speaking is the single most powerful skill anyone can develop. It positions you as a person of influence and allows you to communicate your message with clarity, passion and purpose. I’m often told my talks are game-changing, thought-provoking and even life-changing. They raise awareness, share simple yet powerful tools, and empower people to create real, lasting change. Speaking enables me not only to reach more people but also to provide tangible solutions that transform lives – and that’s what matters most to me. Impact.”

BusinessMania 2025, run by Big Business Entrepreneurs, is billed as “The Ultimate Business Growth Experience”. The event brings together thousands of business leaders, entrepreneurs and coaches to learn from world-class speakers across four key themes: LeadsMania, SalesMania, BrandMania and ProfitMania. The line-up includes Joe Wicks MBE, David JP Phillips and Sian Gabbidon, among other leading names in business and performance.