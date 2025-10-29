Foci Financial Announces North American Infrastructure Investment Fund to Support Regional Development

Targeting underdeveloped infrastructure sectors across Mexico, the United States and Canada, Foci Financial has launched a new investment vehicle aimed at unlocking significant capital deployment opportunities.
Foci Financial, an investment firm focused on energy market transformation and infrastructure network development, confirmed today that it has raised $900 million to support the new North American Infrastructure Investment Fund. The fund spans the three largest economies on the continent and is positioned to contribute to closing the region’s estimated $3.6 trillion infrastructure shortfall.
The fund will be directed into multiple critical sectors, including public works, construction, oil and energy, real estate development and public-private partnership initiatives. Emphasis will be placed on territories and sectors where investment has historically lagged behind demand.
This expansion reflects Foci Financial’s broader mission to match capital with projects that strengthen and modernise the region’s infrastructure foundations and energy systems.
The initiative is being introduced at a time when infrastructure needs are accelerating across North America. With an estimated $3.6 trillion required regionally to modernise and sustain essential systems—and approximately $9.1 trillion needed in the United States alone—investment gaps remain a central policy and economic priority.
Mexico and Canada also present strong growth conditions for infrastructure investment. Canadian direct investment into Mexico has tripled over the past decade, reaching $40 billion in 2024, highlighting the growing momentum behind cross-border cooperation. Strengthening interconnected infrastructure and maintaining tariff-free trade pathways remain vital priorities for both nations.
Public Works & Construction: Investments will target aging municipal infrastructure, including water systems requiring an estimated $744 billion in additional investment over the next decade, and deteriorated roadway networks where 40% of major roads remain in poor or mediocre condition.
- Rural and under served U.S. communities experiencing broadband and transportation infrastructure gaps
- Strategic infrastructure corridors in Mexico supporting nearshoring and regional manufacturing growth
- Cross-border connectivity projects enhancing trade facilitation between Canada and Mexico
- Regional energy infrastructure serving communities with inadequate grid capacity and reliability challenges