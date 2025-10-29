Foci Financial Announces North American Infrastructure Investment Fund to Support Regional Development

Targeting underdeveloped infrastructure sectors across Mexico, the United States and Canada, Foci Financial has launched a new investment vehicle aimed at unlocking significant capital deployment opportunities.

Foci Financial, an investment firm focused on energy market transformation and infrastructure network development, confirmed today that it has raised $900 million to support the new North American Infrastructure Investment Fund. The fund spans the three largest economies on the continent and is positioned to contribute to closing the region’s estimated $3.6 trillion infrastructure shortfall.

The fund will be directed into multiple critical sectors, including public works, construction, oil and energy, real estate development and public-private partnership initiatives. Emphasis will be placed on territories and sectors where investment has historically lagged behind demand.

This expansion reflects Foci Financial’s broader mission to match capital with projects that strengthen and modernise the region’s infrastructure foundations and energy systems.

The initiative is being introduced at a time when infrastructure needs are accelerating across North America. With an estimated $3.6 trillion required regionally to modernise and sustain essential systems—and approximately $9.1 trillion needed in the United States alone—investment gaps remain a central policy and economic priority.

Mexico and Canada also present strong growth conditions for infrastructure investment. Canadian direct investment into Mexico has tripled over the past decade, reaching $40 billion in 2024, highlighting the growing momentum behind cross-border cooperation. Strengthening interconnected infrastructure and maintaining tariff-free trade pathways remain vital priorities for both nations.

Foci Financial’s North American infrastructure initiative will deploy capital across seven key sectors: Public Works & Construction: Investments will target aging municipal infrastructure, including water systems requiring an estimated $744 billion in additional investment over the next decade, and deteriorated roadway networks where 40% of major roads remain in poor or mediocre condition.

Energy Infrastructure: The initiative will focus on transmission and distribution infrastructure modernization, renewable energy integration, and grid expansion projects to meet surging electricity demand across the continent.

Oil & Gas Systems: Strategic investments will enhance energy security and optimize distribution networks across North American markets.

Real Estate Development: Targeted capital deployment in infrastructure-adjacent projects that support economic development in under served communities.

Public-Private Partnerships: Collaborative financing structures will leverage private capital to accelerate public infrastructure delivery while ensuring competitive returns for investors and value for taxpayers.

The initiative will prioritize underdeveloped regions across all three North American nations, with particular attention to:

Rural and under served U.S. communities experiencing broadband and transportation infrastructure gaps

Strategic infrastructure corridors in Mexico supporting nearshoring and regional manufacturing growth

Cross-border connectivity projects enhancing trade facilitation between Canada and Mexico

Regional energy infrastructure serving communities with inadequate grid capacity and reliability challenges

“This North American infrastructure initiative represents our commitment to deploying strategic capital where it can generate the greatest economic impact,” said Victor Delaev, Director of Strategic Initiatives at Foci Financial. “Our focus on underdeveloped areas and sectors throughout Mexico, the United States, and Canada seeks to deliver strong investment returns and foster broader regional economic resilience.”

Elena Duarte, Partner at Foci Financial, added: “This is an opportune moment to invest in North American infrastructure. Governmental frameworks such as Plan México 2025 and the North American Infrastructure Modernization Strategy have created a uniquely supportive environment for capital deployment. These initiatives are driving large‑scale infrastructure renewal, renewable energy expansion, and industrial development programs that together enable high‑return, socially beneficial partnerships across the region.”

Backed by the recently raised $900 million fund, the initiative builds upon Foci Financial’s established track record of partnering with leading organizations to accelerate innovation in energy and infrastructure. This capital base positions the firm to identify and advance high-value projects that traditional funding sources have historically overlooked.

The firm expects to announce its first project commitments under this initiative within the coming quarter, with a robust pipeline of opportunities currently under evaluation across all three countries.

About Foci Financial

Foci Financial is an investment firm that aligns investment with opportunities reshaping energy markets and strengthening infrastructure networks. By partnering with leading organizations, Foci Financial accelerates innovation in energy and infrastructure while delivering value for investors and communities. The firm’s investment strategy focuses on transformative projects that address critical market needs while generating sustainable long-term returns.