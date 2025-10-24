PureCyber Unveils Three New Cyber Resilience Services During Cyber Security Awareness Month

In recognition of Cyber Security Awareness Month, PureCyber, one of the UK’s foremost cyber security providers, has announced the launch of three new services designed to help organisations strengthen their defences and improve cyber resilience amid an increasingly complex threat landscape.

The new offerings – Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR), Incident Response as a Service (IRaaS), and Cyber Essentials-as-a-Service (CEaaS) – form a fully integrated suite delivering protection and assurance across all phases of cyber security: prevention, detection, response, and recovery.

Centred around the themes of preparedness, protection, and the importance of swift action in the aftermath of a cyber attack, the services showcase PureCyber’s combined proactive and reactive approach to building resilience for organisations of all sizes.

“Cyber incidents are not a question of if, but when,” said Damon Rands, CEO of PureCyber.

“Our new services are designed to give leaders the confidence that, when an attack happens, they have trusted experts by their side; detecting threats in real time, responding immediately, and ensuring critical assets are protected before, during, and after an incident, and preserving business continuity.”

Cyber Essentials-as-a-Service evolves the traditional one-off certification model into an ongoing framework of assurance, ensuring businesses maintain essential cyber security standards throughout the year. Incident Response-as-a-Service provides structured playbooks, policies, and support to guide organisations through the response process should a cyber incident occur. Meanwhile, MXDR delivers intelligent detection and isolation of threats across an organisation’s entire digital ecosystem before any damage can be done.

The announcement coincides with Cyber Security Awareness Month, which serves as an annual reminder that cyber resilience is a shared responsibility across every role, organisation, and sector.

“In light of recent high-profile cyber attacks, the importance of cyber readiness cannot be understated,” added Jon Stock, Chief Information Risk Officer at PureCyber. “Every second truly matters in a cyber incident, so our new services give organisations the ability to act quickly and decisively, reducing both technical disruption and business risk. It’s about being prepared, protected, and resilient, not reactive.”

For more information about PureCyber and its expanded suite of services, visit purecyber.com.