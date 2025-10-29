Fresh Faced Marketing Secures Top Honour for Innovative Strategy at 2025 Business Elite Awards

Fresh Faced Marketing has been recognised at this year’s Business Elite Awards, receiving the title Leaders in Innovative Marketing Strategies 2025 – Wales. The company was praised for its strategic, data-led marketing approach that focuses squarely on delivering measurable commercial value for clients throughout the UK.

The award judges noted the company’s significant growth since it was founded in January 2022, alongside its emphasis on results rather than surface-level metrics. They highlighted examples of clients developing substantial revenue pipelines, expanding audience bases from launch to large followings, and achieving remarkable improvements in marketing ROI in short timeframes. The panel also acknowledged Fresh Faced Marketing’s increasing presence in South Wales and its flexible service offering that evolves with client and market needs.

“This award recognises what our clients already know – strategy first, then execution that moves the revenue needle,” said Ben Thomas, Co-Founder and Marketing Strategist at Fresh Faced Marketing. “We’re obsessed with simplifying marketing so it drives real business outcomes. Thank you to our clients for trusting us, and to the judges for recognising the results.”

The judging panel commented: “Fresh Faced Marketing stands out in Wales for strategy-led, data-driven marketing that delivers measurable impact. Their recent results and client feedback show both strategic strength and hands-on delivery. They are innovating rather than resting on past laurels – a strong contender for 2025.”

What Fresh Faced Marketing does



Fresh Faced Marketing helps growing organisations turn marketing into predictable revenue through:

Marketing Strategy and Positioning – research-led roadmaps and go-to-market plans

Award-celebration offer: free 30-minute Revenue Opportunity Audit

To celebrate the win, Fresh Faced Marketing is offering a free 30-minute Audit and Gap Analysis against a leading competitor, including opportunity mapping focused on revenue generation.

What you get:

A quick appraisal of your current positioning, demand capture and conversion

A gap analysis versus a top competitor’s public-facing marketing

A punch list of the highest-leverage opportunities to create near-term pipeline

Book your free session: https://calendar.app.google/akqmnyAckwd1v4cB8

Availability: limited slots for Q4 2025, first come first served

About Fresh Faced Marketing



Founded in 2022 and based in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, Fresh Faced Marketing is a strategy-led, outcome-driven marketing agency. We partner with ambitious businesses to build pipeline, improve ROI and create sustainable growth through smart positioning, multi-channel execution and relentless optimisation. Recent client outcomes include six-figure pipelines, rapid audience growth and measurable ROI improvements.

Location: South Wales