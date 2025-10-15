Royal Homes Driveways, Patios & Pathways Expands with New Andover Base

Local experts bring premium resin driveways, patios, and pathways to Hampshire homeowners.

Royal Homes Driveways, Patios & Pathways has officially opened a new base in Andover, extending its high-quality resin surfacing services to residents across Hampshire and surrounding areas.

With a reputation for combining expert craftsmanship and long-lasting, low-maintenance materials, Royal Homes helps homeowners enhance their outdoor spaces with stylish, resilient designs that boost both kerb appeal and property value.

“We’re proud to bring our services to Andover and give local residents access to the same high standards that have earned us our reputation elsewhere,” said Ricky of Royal Homes Driveways, Patios & Pathways.

“Our goal is simple – to deliver surfaces that look incredible and stand the test of time.”

To mark the launch, Royal Homes has introduced a special local promotion offering exclusive discounts on a limited number of new driveway installations. This initiative allows Andover homeowners to enjoy the quality of resin-bound surfacing at a reduced price, while the company establishes its new local presence.

“These offers won’t be around for long,” Ricky added. “We’ve reserved a set amount of our advertising budget to reward early customers who want to transform their driveways before winter.”

Royal Homes provides a full design and installation service, specialising in resin-bound surfaces that are fully permeable, resistant to cracking, and available in a wide range of colours and finishes to complement any property style.

Homeowners in Andover and nearby areas can now arrange free site surveys and quotations from Royal Homes’ newly established local team.

For more information or to book a consultation, visit www.royal-homes.co.uk or call 01264 554568.