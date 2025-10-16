MEMS Reinforces Commitment to UK Facilities Management Sector as 50th Anniversary Nears

As it approaches its 50th anniversary, MEMS Power Generation is reaffirming its long-standing support for the UK Facilities Management (FM) industry.

The company delivers reliable, low-emission temporary power systems designed to protect critical infrastructure and ensure seamless operations across a wide range of facilities — from commercial buildings and data centres to mixed-use developments.

For almost half a century, MEMS has collaborated closely with FM professionals to maintain the continuous functioning of essential building systems such as lighting, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning during planned maintenance, system upgrades, or unforeseen power disruptions.

MEMS supports a wide range of facilities, from large sports stadiums and arenas to logistics hubs, retail complexes, and 24-hour fitness centres. In environments where continuous power is critical, even the briefest outage can disrupt lighting, broadcasting, or automated systems, leading to costly downtime and reputational damage.

Its facilities management power solutions are designed to meet each site’s unique load profile, safety standards, and operational priorities, ensuring seamless continuity no matter the scale or complexity of the project.

At the core of MEMS FM offering is an unwavering focus on reliability, sustainability, and rapid response. Each power solution is engineered to meet precise site requirements, supporting resilience for organisations that cannot afford disruption. Whether facilities managers oversee a single complex or a national portfolio, MEMS provides scalable, compliant, and expertly managed energy solutions that deliver peace of mind.

“Facilities teams carry a duty of care to ensure the safety and stability of every site,” said Mark Diffey, Director at MEMS Power Generation. “We understand the pressures they face to maintain uptime and compliance. Our temporary power systems are designed to restore operations quickly, while providing a secure and sustainable environment during any disruption.”

In an industry where power interruptions can affect security, comfort, and compliance, MEMS solutions allow facilities managers to focus on long-term value and tenant satisfaction. From planned maintenance to national contingency planning, MEMS ensures each project is supported by 24/7 technical expertise and real-time monitoring through MEMS Connect

With over 820,000 miles of electrical infrastructure in constant operation, power interruptions remain a daily challenge across the UK. MEMS FM power solutions provide assurance through dependable temporary power systems, rapid deployment, and proactive maintenance, enabling FM teams to maintain service levels, safeguard reputations, and operate confidently under pressure.