MEMS Reinforces Commitment to UK Facilities Management Sector as 50th Anniversary Nears

As it approaches its 50th anniversary, MEMS Power Generation is reaffirming its long-standing support for the UK Facilities Management (FM) industry.
The company delivers reliable, low-emission temporary power systems designed to protect critical infrastructure and ensure seamless operations across a wide range of facilities — from commercial buildings and data centres to mixed-use developments.
For almost half a century, MEMS has collaborated closely with FM professionals to maintain the continuous functioning of essential building systems such as lighting, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning during planned maintenance, system upgrades, or unforeseen power disruptions.
At the core of MEMS FM offering is an unwavering focus on reliability, sustainability, and rapid response. Each power solution is engineered to meet precise site requirements, supporting resilience for organisations that cannot afford disruption.
Whether facilities managers oversee a single complex or a national portfolio, MEMS provides scalable, compliant, and expertly managed energy solutions that deliver peace of mind.