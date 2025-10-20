Start-Yard Unveils Expansion Plans Amid Growing Demand and Birkenhead Regeneration

Start-Yard, Birkenhead’s bustling hub for startups and creative enterprises, has announced the next stage of its development with a major expansion at its Church Street premises. The news comes as the vibrant community space prepares to celebrate its fourth anniversary later this month.
With occupancy now close to full, Start-Yard is responding to rising demand by introducing a new collection of flexible, affordable workspaces in a variety of sizes. The expansion aims to accommodate the area’s growing network of entrepreneurs, makers, and small businesses, providing the space and support they need to flourish as Birkenhead’s wider regeneration gathers pace.
The expansion also includes the addition of a fully equipped photo studio and podcast studio for hire, providing professional-grade facilities for creatives, content producers, and small business owners.