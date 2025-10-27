Monitra Welcomes Alex Polley as New CEO

Monitra, recognised internationally for its leadership in high-voltage condition monitoring and asset management technologies, has appointed Alex Polley as its new Chief Executive Officer.
With an exceptional grasp of Monitra’s business and strong foundations in engineering and technology, Alex is set to guide the company into a new era of innovation and growth.
Alex graduated with First-Class Honours in Electronic and Electrical Engineering from The University of Manchester in 1994. He went on to complete a Master’s in Instrumentation Design and Application at UMIST, later achieving an MPhil for his research work.
His professional journey began in the development of data systems for analytical instruments in areas such as bioinformatics, chromatography, and mass spectrometry.
Through this work, Alex gained extensive expertise in real-time hardware control, data analysis, and software design, together with hands-on experience in multidisciplinary scientific and engineering collaboration.
Alex joined HVPD as Software and Electronics Manager, leading several major development projects that transformed how the company delivered diagnostic insights to clients worldwide.
His leadership in software engineering and applied machine learning was instrumental in redefining the company’s digital capabilities. He was promoted to the board as Director of Instrumentation Systems in 2015.