Alsen Group Expands into Middle Eastern E&P Sector to Pursue Advantaged Barrels

Alsen Group has confirmed a significant strategic expansion of its advisory capabilities, moving into the Middle East’s oil and gas exploration and production landscape. This development positions the firm to support global operators and specialist service providers as the region shifts from high-output extraction to prioritising “advantaged” barrels — assets characterised by low cost and low carbon intensity, capable of sustaining value through long-term market uncertainty.

The region is currently experiencing a major evolution. National Oil Companies are simultaneously scaling production capacity and enforcing increasingly strict decarbonisation mandates. As a result, competitive entry now demands more than strong technical competencies — it requires alignment with complex fiscal systems, in-country value frameworks and sustainability targets. Alsen Group’s market move is intended to provide the data-led expertise needed to secure competitive positions in this rapidly changing investment environment.

Alsen Group will deploy its proprietary “Framework for Certainty” methodology to help clients identify opportunities with genuine resilience. The firm’s approach goes beyond conventional acreage evaluation and focuses on assets where supportive fiscal structures and infrastructure enable the lowest achievable breakeven economics. The advisory will also support clients in structuring joint ventures that can withstand shifting NOC priorities and price volatility, while guiding bidding strategies that reflect host-government objectives around decarbonisation, technology transfer and gas monetisation.

“The narrative that the Middle East is a ‘closed’ or ‘easy’ market for incumbents is rapidly becoming obsolete,” said Anders Jørgensen, Partner at Alsen Group. “We are seeing a fundamental decoupling between companies that are simply drilling wells and those that are building resilient energy portfolios. In a basin this mature, the real exploration risk isn’t geological, it’s strategic. It is about understanding how a specific asset fits into a global portfolio that must remain profitable even if crude oil prices fall to $40 per barrel, while simultaneously meeting net-zero commitments. That is the nuance Alsen Group is here to address.

“The next decade of Middle East exploration will not be defined by discovery volume, but by asset quality and portfolio integration. We are entering this market to serve the operators who recognise that distinction.”