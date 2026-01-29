Solar panel installations surge to all-time high in England and Wales during 2025

A record 159,000 households across England and Wales installed solar panels in 2025, representing a 19% increase compared with the 133,000 installations recorded in 2024. The findings come from new analysis by renewable energy experts Switch Together and arrive shortly after the government unveiled its Warm Homes Plan, expected to further drive solar uptake.

Switch Together says the figures confirm 2025 as the most successful year to date for domestic solar adoption. The organisation highlights that the growth aligns with increasing government emphasis on renewable energy, reducing household emissions and widening access to low-carbon technologies.

Through the Warm Homes Plan, households will be able to access substantial funding for solar panels, battery systems, heat pumps and insulation. The programme aims to lower energy bills while strengthening energy independence for households across the country.

George Frost, UK Head of Switch Together, said: “We’ve seen a real jump in activity across the domestic renewables sector over the past 18 months. Households want to reduce bills, cut carbon emissions and gain greater control over their energy use – and solar is now one of the most accessible ways to achieve all three.

We’re seeing demand from every part of the country as solar becomes a mainstream choice. Installation costs are falling, battery storage is growing and flexible finance options are helping more families make the switch. Many families are motivated not just by lower bills but also by the desire for long-term resilience, allowing them to generate and store their own clean energy.

The Warm Homes Plan is a major boost and could help millions of households. The next step is making sure people understand what support is available and how to access it.”

Looking ahead, further government measures will require all newly built homes to include rooftop solar panels from 2027, supporting long-term growth in the sector. The government’s wider clean energy agenda, including the launch of Great British Energy, is designed to unlock investment, support job creation and accelerate the transition towards national decarbonisation goals.

The analysis draws on MCS installation data, compiled as of 27 January 2026.