Pisys Simulator Selected to Strengthen FPSO Training at Baobab Development

Canadian Natural Resources (CNR) has implemented the Pisys simulator to enhance the training and operational familiarisation of process operators working on the Baobab Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) facility, located in deep offshore waters off the coast of Ivory Coast.

Pisys, a Scotland-based software firm, develops HSEQ-focused digital systems for sectors including energy, food production, education and healthcare. Its emergency response and control room training simulator is recognised as the most widely deployed solution of its kind globally.

The move underlines CNR’s focus on safety and operational reliability while managing the technically demanding subsea infrastructure of the Baobab field. Operating in water depths ranging from 900 to 1,700 metres, the field depends on a complex arrangement of subsea trees and manifolds linked to the FPSO for fluid processing and oil storage.

Paul Hunter, Systems and Controls Technical Authority at CNR, remarked, “The Pisys simulator allows the operational team to have exposure to an accurate representation of our operational system; without the need for expensive hardware and travel. The support from Pisys is very good and the system itself can be modified as the actual subsea system develops and changes. The Fidelity of the system will also get better with use and as we build new operational scenarios into it, such as ‘Black start models’ – it’s been game-changing for our team.”

By enabling remote training, the simulator is expected to deliver significant cost savings while improving efficiency. The cloud-based approach supports CNR’s local content strategy by allowing locally based personnel to undertake training without travelling offshore to the FPSO.

To achieve a high level of realism, Pisys collaborated closely with CNR’s process engineers to recreate the Graphic User Interfaces exactly as they appear on the live system. A dynamic process flow model was also developed, allowing trainees to observe system data responding in real time, mirroring actual operational behaviour.

Overall, the simulator is set to improve confidence among new operators, offering teams around the world the ability to train simultaneously and experience identical scenarios within a shared simulation environment.