Aleric Capital Unveils Energy Opportunities Fund to Address North American Infrastructure Gaps

Aleric Capital, the Zurich-based investment house overseeing more than €780 million in assets, has introduced its Energy Opportunities Fund, a new vehicle aimed at capturing growth prospects within Mexico, the United States and Canada.

The initiative is set to concentrate on energy infrastructure, grid development and transitional power assets across overlooked and underserved territories in both North and Latin America.

Its launch comes at a time when private-sector funding is increasingly essential for tackling the region’s long-standing infrastructure shortfalls. The Inter-American Development Bank has highlighted an investment deficit of over $2.2 trillion across Latin America alone during the next decade, a figure equal to more than 3% of the region’s GDP each year.

Meanwhile in the United States, ageing systems continue to impose substantial economic losses, with Canada facing comparable pressures in areas lacking adequate investment and connectivity.

“The Americas represent one of the most compelling energy investment opportunities globally,” said Nicolas Petras, Partner at Aleric Capital. “We see significant unmet demand for patient, disciplined capital in sectors and geographies that have historically been underserved. Our experience has demonstrated that well-structured public-private partnerships, backed by rigorous financial analysis and operational expertise, can deliver strong returns while creating tangible economic value for communities.”

Aleric Capital’s new fund builds on years of expertise in managing complex infrastructure deals. The firm already oversees a Renewable Infrastructure Fund dedicated to large-scale wind, solar and grid assets, a Residential Growth Fund focused on modern housing schemes, and now this expanded Energy Opportunities platform covering a broad energy remit.

Across multiple international markets, the company has refined its capabilities in navigating regulatory conditions, mitigating construction risks and collaborating with skilled operators to enhance long-term asset performance.

The new fund will apply these strengths while tailoring its approach to the distinct dynamics of the Americas, where developments often require greenfield construction, multi-party coordination and carefully balanced risk profiles.

Priority investment themes include areas where supply has consistently lagged demand owing to constrained public budgets or limited private involvement. Target segments include:

Energy Transmission and Storage: With renewable power generation rising throughout North America, the accompanying need for transmission links and storage systems has become pressing. Aleric Capital intends to pursue these enabling assets, which typically provide stable returns, inflation protection and strong strategic relevance.

Transitional Energy Infrastructure: The fund will also consider opportunities in natural gas networks, grid upgrades and hybrid systems that support regional energy resilience while contributing to the longer-term transition towards lower-carbon solutions.

Digital Infrastructure: Growing data usage and digital expansion have accelerated demand for fibre routes, data centres and telecom infrastructure, particularly in secondary locations and cross-border corridors.

Transportation and Connectivity: Programmes addressing road upgrades, bridge rehabilitation and freight routes remain vital in fast-growing regions with limited transport capacity. Initiatives such as Mexico’s “Caminos del Sur” scheme, which includes more than 1,600 kilometres of roadway improvements, show the scale and feasibility of such investments.

Aleric Capital will maintain its disciplined investment approach as it expands into the Americas. Each opportunity will be tested against detailed financial, technical and strategic indicators, encompassing asset condition, market drivers, revenue stability and exit potential.

The firm aims for attractive risk-adjusted gains in development-stage assets, and strong, inflation-linked income from operational projects with contracted cash flows.

“We are not coming into this market with a template,” Petras added. “Every region has its own regulatory context, its own infrastructure priorities and its own network of capable operators. Our role is to bring capital, analytical rigor and a long-term perspective, while partnering with local stakeholders who possess the expertise and relationships essential for successful execution.”

Further outlining the firm’s ambitions, Laurent Dubois, the Partner leading the Americas strategy, emphasised the importance of local collaboration. “Entering the dynamic energy sector in North America, especially when it comes to underdeveloped opportunities, requires deep local insight,” said Laurent Dubois.

“Which is why we’re proud to join hands with trusted regional partners and expert advisors. Their experience ensures that we approach each project with cultural alignment, technical rigour, and long-term commitment.” This partnership-first approach will remain central as the firm grows its presence across the region.

Aleric Capital has already begun discussions with prospective co-investors, regional developers and public entities, particularly those leading projects that are well advanced but still require experienced financial partners to move towards commercial close.