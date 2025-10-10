Green Quote Launches to Support Homeowners in Adopting Renewable Heating and Reducing Energy Costs

Green Quote, a new online platform designed to help UK homeowners embrace renewable heating, has officially launched. The service connects users with pre-approved installers and provides clear guidance through the government’s Boiler Upgrade Scheme.

With grants of up to £7,500 available, Green Quote aims to help households benefit from Air Source Heat Pump (ASHP) technology while avoiding the pitfalls of misinformation and poor-quality installations that have hindered uptake nationwide.

The company was founded by Southampton entrepreneur Jack Purdie, whose experience in the renewable energy sector inspired the creation of a trustworthy and user-friendly resource. Acting as an independent bridge between homeowners and installers, Green Quote ensures every recommendation is based on quality and reliability.

Through a simple online process, users can submit their postcode, provide brief details about their property, and receive a tailored connection to a qualified installer, often within 24 hours. The platform’s mission is to make the shift to renewable heating straightforward, transparent, and dependable.

“People are hearing all sorts of things about heat pumps, that they’re too expensive, that they don’t work in UK weather, that it’s not worth the hassle,” said Jack Purdie, founder of Green Quote. “But the truth is, the technology has evolved massively. With the right installer and the government’s £7,500 grant, a heat pump can be one of the smartest investments you can make for your home.”

As energy prices continue to fluctuate, many UK homeowners are still unsure where to start when it comes to modernising their heating systems. Despite government incentives, uptake of the Boiler Upgrade Scheme has lagged behind expectations, largely due to confusion around eligibility and a lack of trusted guidance.

Green Quote aims to change that by offering clear information, trusted local connections, and a fast route to funding. “People want to lower their bills and do their bit for the environment, but they’re put off by all the mixed messages,” added Purdie. “Go Green Quote gives homeowners a single, trusted place to find the right information, the right funding, and the right installer, all in one go.”

Green Quote partners only with verified and reputable installers across the UK, ensuring that each homeowner is connected with a company that meets strict quality and service standards.

The platform also serves as a source of education, helping homeowners understand how modern heat pumps work, why the technology is now far more reliable, and how to make the most of government support.

How it works

1. Visit www.gogreenquote.com

2. Enter your postcode and answer a few simple questions

3. Get matched with a trusted local installer, usually within 24 hours

4. Learn if your home qualifies for up to £7,500 in government funding

The service is free to use, with no obligation, and aims to give homeowners clarity and confidence in a sector that’s often felt confusing or inconsistent.