Green Quote Launches to Support Homeowners in Adopting Renewable Heating and Reducing Energy Costs

Green Quote, a new online platform designed to help UK homeowners embrace renewable heating, has officially launched. The service connects users with pre-approved installers and provides clear guidance through the government’s Boiler Upgrade Scheme.
With grants of up to £7,500 available, Green Quote aims to help households benefit from Air Source Heat Pump (ASHP) technology while avoiding the pitfalls of misinformation and poor-quality installations that have hindered uptake nationwide.
The company was founded by Southampton entrepreneur Jack Purdie, whose experience in the renewable energy sector inspired the creation of a trustworthy and user-friendly resource. Acting as an independent bridge between homeowners and installers, Green Quote ensures every recommendation is based on quality and reliability.
Through a simple online process, users can submit their postcode, provide brief details about their property, and receive a tailored connection to a qualified installer, often within 24 hours. The platform’s mission is to make the shift to renewable heating straightforward, transparent, and dependable.
“People want to lower their bills and do their bit for the environment, but they’re put off by all the mixed messages,” added Purdie. “Go Green Quote gives homeowners a single, trusted place to find the right information, the right funding, and the right installer, all in one go.”