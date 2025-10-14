Compliance Experts Urge UK Businesses to Act on Risks Following Royal Mail Service Changes

Following the introduction of Royal Mail’s new Universal Service framework this summer, UK organisations are being advised to urgently revisit their regulatory communications and delivery processes.

Micom Technologies, a prominent secure communications provider, has cautioned that reduced postal delivery schedules could expose many firms to compliance failures—especially in highly regulated industries such as finance, healthcare, and utilities.

Royal Mail’s reforms have replaced the traditional 2nd class letter service with a two-week cycle: three deliveries during the first week, two in the second, and no Saturday service. The move responds to a continued fall in a continuing fall in physical mail volumes which have declined by 50 % since 2011.

According to Micom, these changes could create major timing risks for regulated businesses that still rely on physical post for key communications. Financial services firms must meet the FCA’s fixed notification deadlines, NHS organisations are bound by statutory timeframes for patient letters, and Ofgem-regulated energy providers face similar obligations around consumer notifications and service performance.

Andy Barber, CEO of Micom Technologies said: “Compliance deadlines don’t move even if the post does. Many businesses are still required to deliver critical documentation within tight, legally mandated timeframes and the postal service plays a key role in that process.

“With fewer delivery days, even a one-day delay could result in a breach, a penalty or a lost customer so we are urging businesses to reassess and plan ahead for the reforms.”

Micom Technologies is advising companies to modernise their compliance strategy by introducing hybrid communication methods that integrate secure digital platforms with managed physical mail workflows.

The company has also launched an educational initiative to help compliance professionals navigate the changes, including a briefing paper outlining what the reforms mean for regulated industries in 2025.

Andy Barber added: “Hybrid communication is now a regulatory safeguard, and the businesses that thrive in this environment will be those that can dynamically switch between delivery channels while maintaining a clear audit trail.

“The risks are real, but they are also manageable. We’re here to ensure that organisations stay ahead and avoid inadvertently falling victim to delays caused by these new reforms.”

Further information can be found at www.micom.com.