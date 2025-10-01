Plus Exhibition celebrates four decades of trade show success with 44-year milestone

Plus Exhibition, one of the UK’s longest-standing exhibition stand providers, is celebrating 44 years of helping British businesses make their mark on the trade show circuit both at home and abroad.

Founded in 1981 as a small family operation, Plus Exhibition Stands has evolved into a respected national partner for businesses seeking professional exhibition services. Over four decades, it has delivered stands and support for thousands of organisations, from innovative start-ups and ambitious SMEs to established industry leaders across manufacturing, technology, retail, healthcare and professional services.

Exhibitions have consistently played a vital role in driving business growth by enabling in-person engagement, new product showcases and access to wider markets. Plus Exhibition has been integral to this progress, helping businesses navigate the practical challenges of exhibiting. By offering modular stand designs alongside full project management, it ensures that exhibitors can focus on maximising their impact without logistical obstacles.

“Exhibiting remains one of the most powerful ways for businesses to connect with customers and open new markets,” said Tom Bristow, Managing Director of Plus Exhibition. “Over the past four decades, we have seen how vital trade shows are to British enterprise, and we are proud to have played a part in helping so many companies succeed on the show floor.”

The company’s long-standing commitment to practical, adaptable stand solutions has earned it strong reviews from clients, many of whom return year after year. As the exhibition industry continues to develop, Plus Exhibition has embraced new formats like hybrid events while maintaining its reputation for affordability, reliability and creative design.

This anniversary also highlights the resilience of the UK’s exhibition sector. Over the years, it has faced recessions, rapid technological shifts, and the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, yet it continues to thrive as a vital platform for commerce.

Exhibitions contribute an estimated £10 billion annually to the UK economy, and remain a powerful driver of growth. Companies like Plus Exhibition continue to play a vital role in sustaining and strengthening that contribution.