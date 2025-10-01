Plus Exhibition celebrates four decades of trade show success with 44-year milestone

Plus Exhibition, one of the UK’s longest-standing exhibition stand providers, is celebrating 44 years of helping British businesses make their mark on the trade show circuit both at home and abroad.
Founded in 1981 as a small family operation, Plus Exhibition Stands has evolved into a respected national partner for businesses seeking professional exhibition services. Over four decades, it has delivered stands and support for thousands of organisations, from innovative start-ups and ambitious SMEs to established industry leaders across manufacturing, technology, retail, healthcare and professional services.
Exhibitions have consistently played a vital role in driving business growth by enabling in-person engagement, new product showcases and access to wider markets. Plus Exhibition has been integral to this progress, helping businesses navigate the practical challenges of exhibiting. By offering modular stand designs alongside full project management, it ensures that exhibitors can focus on maximising their impact without logistical obstacles.