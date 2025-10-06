Newsome Pays Tribute to Strategic Projects Director Dave Harker’s Four Decades of Service

Newsome Ltd, a national provider of process cooling, air conditioning, dehumidifiers, and temperature and humidity control solutions, proudly celebrates 40 years of continuous service by Dave Harker.

Dave, currently serving as Strategic Projects Director, has been instrumental in transforming the company from a small local operation into a trusted partner for manufacturers across the UK.

His journey with Newsome began on the shopfloor, where his technical capability, determination, and leadership quickly became apparent. Rising through the ranks over the years, he held positions in sales, project management, and operations before taking on the role of Managing Director. Today, as Strategic Projects Director, he remains central to delivering complex rental and sales projects that benefit from his considerable industry insight.

Dave’s career reflects his ability to anticipate and adapt to the evolving needs of both the company and its clients. Under his guidance, Newsome expanded into new markets, integrated cutting-edge technologies, and strengthened its reputation for efficient, compliant, and dependable solutions. His forward-thinking approach has allowed the company to keep pace with the ever-changing industrial landscape.

Known within the organisation as “Mr Newsome”, Dave’s contributions span every part of the business. He has been instrumental in launching new services, mentoring future leaders, developing long-term strategies, and maintaining strong client relationships. His dedication has helped secure Newsome’s standing as a trusted partner for leading manufacturers across food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, plastics, and chemical sectors.

Although he has held senior leadership roles for many years, Dave remains actively involved in the day-to-day operations, working closely with Sales, Projects, and Service teams to uphold Newsome’s high standards. His technical expertise is reinforced by his IEng ACIBSE accreditation from the Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers, a testament to his commitment to professional development and engineering excellence.

Marking the occasion, Richard Metcalfe, Group Managing Director at Newsome, said: “Reaching 40 years of continuous service with one company is a rare achievement in any sector. To have made such a significant contribution over that time is rarer still. Dave’s professionalism, adaptability, and vision have guided Newsome through industry shifts, economic cycles, and major growth phases, leaving a lasting impact on our company and its people.

“Dave has been central to Newsome’s development for four decades. His knowledge, leadership, and passion for the business have been instrumental in our success, and his contribution continues to shape our future. We are delighted to celebrate this milestone with him.”

As the company continues to grow and take on more complex projects, Dave remains a valued figure whose leadership and mentorship guide the next generation of engineers and commercial specialists.

Newsome expresses its gratitude to Dave for his exceptional service and congratulates him on achieving this remarkable 40-year milestone.