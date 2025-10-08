Hancocks Celebrates 50,000 Engagement Rings and a Legacy of Love in Manchester

Manchester’s oldest jeweller, Hancocks, has reached an extraordinary milestone with the sale of its 50,000th engagement ring, a figure that reflects over a century and a half of exceptional artistry in platinum and 18ct gold – and a long tradition of creating pieces that mark life’s most meaningful “yes” moments.
In celebration, the King Street jeweller is inviting all past customers to visit the store from today to receive a complimentary ring clean. The jeweller is also creating a special display of customer-submitted photographs that capture Hancocks rings over the decades – a heartfelt exhibition of love stories that will be showcased both in the store and on its online platforms.
Roy Lunt, owner of Hancocks Jewellers, said: “To think that 50,000 couples have begun their journey with a Hancocks ring is humbling. Our role is not only to craft beautiful jewellery, it is to be part of moments that matter. This milestone belongs to our clients as much as it does to us, and we are delighted to celebrate it with them.”
Customers can celebrate with Hancocks by visiting the jewellers at 29 King Street, Manchester, for a complimentary ring cleaning, available from today.