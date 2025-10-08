Hancocks Celebrates 50,000 Engagement Rings and a Legacy of Love in Manchester

Manchester’s oldest jeweller, Hancocks, has reached an extraordinary milestone with the sale of its 50,000th engagement ring, a figure that reflects over a century and a half of exceptional artistry in platinum and 18ct gold – and a long tradition of creating pieces that mark life’s most meaningful “yes” moments.

In celebration, the King Street jeweller is inviting all past customers to visit the store from today to receive a complimentary ring clean. The jeweller is also creating a special display of customer-submitted photographs that capture Hancocks rings over the decades – a heartfelt exhibition of love stories that will be showcased both in the store and on its online platforms.

Roy Lunt, owner of Hancocks Jewellers, said: “To think that 50,000 couples have begun their journey with a Hancocks ring is humbling. Our role is not only to craft beautiful jewellery, it is to be part of moments that matter. This milestone belongs to our clients as much as it does to us, and we are delighted to celebrate it with them.”

Among the many couples who have begun their story with a Hancocks ring are Phil and Lynn, a Manchester love story that spans nearly five decades.

Phil and Lynn first met and fell in love in the mid-1970s. Yet life took them in different directions and each married other people. Then in 2012 they reconnected. What followed was a happy chapter filled with theatre trips, weekend getaways, dinners out and fabulous holidays.

In 2017 Lynn’s mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, so the couple put future plans on hold and focused on creating memories with her for the next eight years. Sadly, she passed away three months ago.

“She wanted Phil and I to be together, and she would be absolutely thrilled that we are finally getting married, almost fifty years after we first met,” said Lynn.

Throughout those years Phil and Lynn often found themselves on King Street on a Saturday, pausing at Hancocks’ window to admire the rings. In the summer of 2015, they stepped inside to try on an engagement ring and a wedding ring that caught Lynn’s eye. “While the ring we chose in the end changed, my choice of jeweller never wavered,” Lynn added.

When Phil proposed, the couple chose a diamond ring, a choice that felt right for them. “I absolutely love our ring, and I cannot wait for Phil to place it on my finger next month,” said Lynn. “The help during our visit to Hancocks was greatly appreciated. The team were kind, patient and made everything feel special.”

Phil has kept two photographs from the time they dated all those years ago. The couple are now gathering images for the Hancocks showcase, including a treasured group picture from the 1970s and a recent photograph together.

Customers can celebrate with Hancocks by visiting the jewellers at 29 King Street, Manchester, for a complimentary ring cleaning, available from today.