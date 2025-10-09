U.S. Christmas Tree Delivery Service Opens 2025 Pre-Orders – Fresh Real Trees Delivered Nationwide

Christmas Trees in the Mail has announced that pre-orders are now open for the 2025 festive season, offering families across the United States the chance to reserve a farm-fresh, real Christmas tree online and have it delivered straight to their doorstep, anywhere in all 50 states.

From 1 October to 14 November 2025, customers can select their preferred tree size and delivery slot. From 15 November onwards, orders can be placed directly via the website for nationwide delivery within 1–5 days or scheduled for a later date to suit individual needs.

“We wanted to take the stress out of finding the perfect Christmas tree,” said Michael Lyons, owner of Christmas Trees in the Mail. “By pre-ordering, families across the U.S. can secure the size they want, choose a delivery window that fits their schedule, and enjoy a fresh tree without leaving home.”

The company sources premium, sustainably grown fir trees and ships them directly from the farm to customers’ homes. Trees range from tabletop sizes to impressive nine-foot centrepieces. Wreaths and seasonal greenery are also available, with the option for customers to update or amend their delivery dates at any time via the support team.

Due to limited availability of larger trees (8- and 9-foot sizes), early ordering is recommended. Every tree is covered by the company’s Freshness Guarantee, ensuring they arrive healthy, full, and ready for decoration.

Key details:

– Pre-order window: October 1 – November 14, 2025

– Fast shipping after November 15: 1-5 day delivery available to all 50 U.S. states

– Flexible delivery dates: Customers can adjust delivery by emailing support

– Selection includes: Fresh-cut fir Christmas trees, wreaths, and greenery

For more information or to place a pre-order, visit christmastreesinthemail.com.