New Software Solution HirePro Brings Centralised Fleet Management to the Modular Building Sector

The modular and portable building industry has welcomed a new digital innovation with the launch of HirePro — a purpose-built software platform that allows hire companies to manage their entire building fleet from one central dashboard.

HirePro streamlines operations by integrating essential tools such as live fleet tracking, contract administration, order management, and customer record keeping. By replacing fragmented and manual systems, the platform gives businesses complete visibility of their assets, helps detect off-hire units faster, and simplifies contract renewals, ultimately improving operational control across the board.

Some of its key functions include:

A live map to track the location of every unit in a fleet of buildings.

Automated off-hire notifications so you never miss out on revenue.

Revenue forecasting tools based on current and historic data.

Full visibility of finances and orders.

A secure central hub to store contracts, photos, client details and documents.

“When we speak with modular hire companies, we find that a lot of them encounter the same issues.” Said Paul Scott, Founder of HirePro. “Paperwork, manual spreadsheets, and the mental load that comes with organising them are always mentioned.

“We created HirePro to take away those headaches.

“Our system gives teams complete control of their hire division. They get a complete picture that they can use to make smarter, more profitable decisions about the future of their business.”

The platform is already being adopted by multiple modular hire companies.

Gareth Foster, Managing Director at Paragon Space , said: “HirePro has allowed us to grow our hire division. It helps collate all the information and brings everything together. I am very impressed with the system, and it will certainly help us develop and be more organised.”

Lisa Coyne, Managing Director at Excel Modular , added: “It’s made tracking performance and revenue for each cabin easy and even enjoyable. HirePro has quickly become an essential tool for our hire department.”

HirePro is available for purchase now at £129+VAT per month. Businesses that sign up before the end of 2025 will receive an introductory 30-day free trial.