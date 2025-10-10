Lucidica Receives Peak Performance Continuity Award at Pax8 Beyond EMEA 2025

Lucidica has been honoured with the 2025 Pax8 Beyond Partner Award in the Peak Performance Continuity category at the Pax8 Beyond EMEA 2025 conference.

The Pax8 Beyond Partner Awards acknowledge top-performing partners who have achieved exceptional growth, accelerated cloud adoption, and helped businesses worldwide succeed through the Pax8 Marketplace and its ecosystem of technology solutions.

Thomas Jeffs, Founder of Lucidica, said: “This award recognises the effort of our team in creating a technology stack to provide leading continuity to our clients. The backbone of the tech is provided through Pax8, which has been central in this journey. With their marketplace, we have been able to provide unparalleled support to our clients to ensure their businesses minimise risk & take advantage of opportunities while working within an SME budget.”

Taking place in Amsterdam from 5 to 7 October, Beyond EMEA 2025 brought together Pax8 partners from across the region for an event centred on innovation, education, and community. Attendees participated in keynote presentations, interactive sessions, and networking opportunities designed to inspire business transformation. During the event, 20 partner awards were presented, celebrating the exceptional results and impact of Pax8’s partner network.

“Our partners continue to impress us with their relentless innovation and commitment to delivering transformative cloud and AI solutions to SMBs,” said Harald Nuij, Chief Executive Officer, EMEA at Pax8. “We are proud to recognise their dedication to empowering customers with technologies that drive meaningful business growth and success.”