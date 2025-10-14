Rebranded Limitless Financial Services Targets Rising RSU Mortgage Market

In a move to strengthen its commitment to professionals with complex income structures, Limitless Financial Services has rebranded, sharpening its focus on RSU mortgage solutions and guidance on utilising RSU income to secure lending.

Non-standard income mortgage specialists Limitless Financial Services have rolled out a new look and digital presence, positioning the advisory firm as a key authority on RSU mortgages in Britain.

The initiative underlines the company’s pledge to address a major shortfall in the mortgage market, offering tailored expertise where traditional lenders often fall short.

Expert advisers for RSU income mortgages

The move comes amid rising demand for RSU mortgages, as more borrowers seek mortgage solutions that fully recognise alternative incomes rather than relying solely on a standard salary.

Limitless Financial Services identified a gap in the mortgage market while assisting clients whose income includes RSUs and who were struggling to secure mortgages reflecting their total earnings.

“Our rebrand represents how far we’ve come since launching in 2018 and where we’re heading next,” said Max Hayden, Executive Director of Limitless Financial Services.

“We’ve built a reputation for helping professionals with RSU-based income and those in finance and consultancy roles, access fair mortgage solutions that truly reflect their earnings. Traditional lenders often don’t understand how to assess RSU income properly, and that’s the problem we’ve worked hard to solve.”

Understanding RSU income mortgages

As RSU compensation becomes more common in the UK, Limitless Financial Services continues to expand its team of expert advisers who specialise in complex income cases.

The firm offers bespoke mortgage advice, designed to help professionals find lenders that accept RSU income and other non-standard compensation.

Driven by an expert advisory team and supported by AI-powered back-office systems, Limitless has built a reputation for efficient, world-class client service. Its rebrand and new digital presence underscore a continued commitment to innovation, accessibility, and transparency in the modern mortgage market.

What is a RSU mortgage?

An RSU (Restricted Stock Unit) mortgage is just like any other mortgage, but we use this phrase to describe a mortgage where the income used in the assessment includes Restricted Stock Units (RSUs). Restricted Stock Units are a company stock given to employees as compensation vesting over time.

Mortgage lenders that accept RSU income

Since 2018, Limitless has supported thousands of clients across the UK and established partnerships with major employers, including Amazon and Workday, where it is featured on employee benefit portals.

While many High Street lenders do not recognise this form of income, the company has developed tailored solutions that allow borrowers to secure mortgages including their RSU earnings, providing clarity and confidence in what can otherwise be a complex process.

“Our goal is to make securing a mortgage simple and fair for clients with complex incomes, something the traditional banking model has yet to fully accommodate,” added Max. “We’re bridging that gap through technology, industry expertise, and service excellence.”