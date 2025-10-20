Perpetuus Forms Indian Joint Venture to Expand Graphene Masterbatch Production for Tyre Applications

Perpetuus Advanced Materials has announced a new joint venture with Asiatic Rubber Pvt. Ltd., marking a major step forward in its commercial expansion across India and Asia. The partnership follows the successful launch of Perpetuus’s sustainable graphene-enhanced natural rubber masterbatch, signalling the next phase of the company’s growth in advanced elastomer technologies.

As part of the agreement, Asiatic’s existing production facility will undergo a comprehensive upgrade to manufacture graphene natural rubber carbon black masterbatch, a material currently being tested by several of India’s leading multinational tyre manufacturers.

In parallel, Perpetuus is also in advanced discussions with Kerala Rubber Ltd. to develop a state-of-the-art, 80,000 sq. ft. manufacturing plant in Kottayam, Kerala. Scheduled for completion in 2027, the facility will produce industrial-scale quantities of Perpetuus’s patented graphene masterbatches, supplying both the Indian tyre market and wider rubber industries such as conveyors, hoses, gaskets, and belts.

This collaboration aligns with India’s ambitions to lead in sustainable materials and advanced manufacturing, positioning Kerala as a centre for graphene-based elastomer innovation. The initiative supports Perpetuus’s mission to transform the global tyre sector with scalable, eco-efficient technologies.

Perpetuus’s graphene masterbatch improves tyre performance by enhancing durability, wet grip, and energy efficiency while reducing reliance on toxic additives and processing oils. Delivered as ready-to-mix sheets, it integrates seamlessly into existing production lines, lowering energy use, cutting airborne particulates, and promoting a safer working environment.

“This strategic partnership demonstrates the commercial maturity of our technology.” said John Buckland, CEO of Perpetuus Advanced Materials. “We’ve moved from launch to regional production, and shortly to global scale-up with our Indian partners who share our vision for next generation, high performance, and sustainable materials.”

In parallel, Perpetuus is expanding its product development to include sustainable reinforcing materials such as recovered carbon black (rCB) and Tyre Derived Polymers (TDP), creating a new generation of graphene-enabled circular elastomers. The company is also developing graphene-enhanced synthetic rubber masterbatches to support global manufacturers seeking to reduce their environmental impact while elevating performance.

For more information on Perpetuus Advanced Materials, visit PerpetuusAM.com.