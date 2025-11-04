Retailers Could Lose Millions This Christmas Unless Payment Systems Are Checked, Expert Warns

With festive spending expected to reach almost £100 billion nationwide, Matt Edwards, founder of Fast Secure Payments, has advised retailers to verify that their payment systems are reliable, highlighting that payment outages currently cost UK businesses £1.6 billion annually.
Matt’s professional background spans 36 years with Halifax and Lloyds Bank, where he was frequently acknowledged among the top national performers in training and sales leadership. His company, Fast Secure Payments, was founded to provide small retailers, hospitality providers and independent traders with simple and reliable payment solutions, free from unnecessary expense and contractual complexity.
“After decades in banking, I wanted to do something that genuinely made a difference for small businesses and to build something alongside my family,” said Matt. “We’re a family business, and we believe in keeping things straightforward and transparent. For many small retailers, every transaction matters, especially at Christmas.”