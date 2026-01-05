John Lamb Hill Oldridge announces planned leadership evolution as Paula Steele transitions to consultant role

John Lamb Hill Oldridge (JLHO), recognised as the UK’s foremost specialist protection adviser, has announced a planned leadership transition as the firm continues to build on the momentum of its 65th anniversary milestone marked last year.

The firm has confirmed that Paula Steele, one of its owners, will step away from her Director role and assume a consultancy position from 1 January 2026. This move ensures her extensive knowledge and experience remain closely aligned with the business, while reflecting a natural evolution in her professional responsibilities.

Throughout her career at John Lamb Hill Oldridge, Paula has played a defining role in establishing the firm’s values, culture, and enduring focus on client outcomes. Her career in financial services began in 1984, following a management buyout of a business originally owned by John Lamb. Since then, she has led the organisation through several growth phases, spanning wealth management, protection brokerage, tax planning, and general insurance.

The firm has emphasised that the leadership change will not affect service delivery, daily operations, or the strategic direction of the business. John Lamb Hill Oldridge remains dedicated to supporting high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families through specialist, independent advice.

Commenting on the transition, Ken Maxwell, Director at John Lamb Hill Oldridge, said:

“Paula has made an invaluable contribution to John Lamb Hill Oldridge over many years. We are delighted that she will continue to work with us as a consultant, supporting the team and the business as we move forward with confidence. The firm’s 65th anniversary last year was a significant milestone, and we continue to build on that legacy with the same commitment to excellence and client service.”

Paula Steele added:

“John Lamb Hill Oldridge has been a hugely important part of my professional journey. Over the past four decades, I have had the privilege of leading the business through many different stages—from wealth management to protection brokerage. I am proud of what we have built together and look forward to continuing to support the team in this new capacity.”

This carefully planned transition highlights John Lamb Hill Oldridge’s commitment to stability and continuity, reinforcing a clear long-term strategy while honouring the firm’s established legacy.