Evlo and CreditLadder Join Forces to Help Renters Build Credit Through Rent Payments

Evlo has announced a new collaboration with CreditLadder, the UK’s first and largest rent reporting service, aimed at enabling tenants to strengthen their credit records by having their monthly rent reflected on their credit file.

The initiative forms part of Evlo’s Financial Freedom for Everyone campaign, which calls for a more equitable credit system that recognises the financial behaviour of renters.

Through this arrangement, Evlo will introduce its customers, particularly those with limited credit history, to a practical method of developing a fuller financial profile over time.

Asif Nadeem, Chief Transformation Officer at Evlo said: “At Evlo, our mission is financial inclusion, helping people move back towards mainstream finance. Rent is one of the biggest monthly payments many people make, yet it hasn’t consistently helped renters build their credit history. Partnering with CreditLadder is a practical step we can take right now to help change that, while we continue to lead the industry push for broader reform through Financial Freedom for Everyone.”

Sheraz Dar, Chief Executive Officer at CreditLadder said: “We’re delighted to partner with Evlo in our efforts to get every tenant in the UK reporting their rent payments and to help tenants use what is typically their biggest monthly expenditure to improve their credit position.”

The Financial Freedom for Everyone Campaign



Financial exclusion continues to be a significant challenge across the UK. Through its Financial Freedom for Everyone campaign, Evlo draws attention to the scale of the problem: 20.2 million adults remain financially underserved, one in three people are unable to access mainstream credit, and 5.6 million individuals are classified as “credit invisible,” meaning they lack sufficient recorded credit history to demonstrate their creditworthiness.

For millions of renters, this issue is worsened by a longstanding inconsistency in the credit system. Whilst mortgage payments typically contribute to a homeowner’s credit profile, rent payments, which are often among the largest monthly financial commitments a person makes, do not consistently help renters establish or improve their credit history.

In October 2025, Evlo joined forces with a coalition of financial services organisations and consumer advocates to submit a formal representation to HM Treasury in advance of the Autumn Budget. The submission called for rental payment data to be incorporated into credit scoring frameworks and for tenants to be given a clear mechanism to share positive rent-payment data with credit reference agencies.

The new partnership with CreditLadder directly supports this objective, providing a straightforward route for renters to have their rent payments reported to the major credit reference agencies.