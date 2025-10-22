Evlo Champions Reform to Ensure Rent Payments Boost Credit Scores

Evlo, a personal loan company committed to financial fairness, has united with consumer advocates and financial service providers to lobby HM Treasury for major credit scoring reform ahead of the Autumn Budget 2025.
Through its Financial Freedom for Everyone campaign, Evlo and its partners are urging the government to require credit agencies to recognise rental payment data — a move expected to unlock fairer access to credit for millions of renters across the UK.
The campaign arrives amid growing concerns over financial inequality. It reports that 20.2 million adults in Britain are now financially underserved — up 50% since 2016. Around a third of adults cannot access mainstream credit, while over three million have turned to unlicensed lenders in recent years. Meanwhile, 5.6 million remain “credit invisible,” unable to build a financial footprint with traditional institutions.
Sam Foster, Head of Marketing and Communications at Evlo said: “The current credit scoring system contains a significant inconsistency that disproportionately disadvantages renters. Whilst mortgage payments are routinely included in credit assessments and contribute positively to homeowners’ credit profiles, rental payments, which represent one of the largest monthly financial commitments for millions of households, do not consistently count towards building a credit history.”