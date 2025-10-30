Charge-M8 Unveils EV Kube: A New Sustainable Ground Anchor Solution for EV Charging via Kelvelec

A pioneering composite foundation system, created in partnership with the University of Manchester, introduces a lightweight and recyclable alternative to traditional concrete bases.

Charge-M8, a leading supplier of electric vehicle charging solutions, has announced the launch of the EV Kube, a modular charger base and composite ground anchor engineered for EV charging and payment systems. The EV Kube has been designed to simplify installation, improve sustainability and support long-term charging infrastructure deployment.

A sustainable, non-concrete EV charger foundation

Developed and tested in collaboration with the University of Manchester, the EV Kube offers a strong, lightweight and sustainable EV charging foundation alternative to traditional concrete foundations. Manufactured from high-strength, non-conductive composite, the product eliminates the risk of electrical current transmission while ensuring long-term durability.

Modular, lightweight and easy to Install

Its flat-pack, modular design reduces delivery costs, enables rapid on-site assembly—often by a single installer—and fully complies with UK manual handling safety regulations, with the largest panel weighing less than 18kg.

This lightweight EV charger foundation ensures easy, one-person installation and manual handling compliance.

Recyclable and ESG-aligned EV infrastructure

The EV Kube is also 100% recyclable, supporting ESG commitments and contributing to the circular economy by enabling composite reuse in new products or as energy in cement kilns. By reducing carbon footprint, eliminating heavy lifting, and offering a corrosion-proof solution, the EV Kube sets a new benchmark for eco-friendly EV foundations and green EV technology.

Peter Gratton, Business Manager at Charge-M8, commented: “Our collaboration with the University of Manchester on the EV Kube demonstrates how academia and industry can work together to deliver innovative infrastructure aligned with sustainability goals. The product’s recyclable design and ESG alignment make it a valuable contribution to the UK’s decarbonisation efforts.”

To ensure rapid availability across the UK, Charge-M8 has appointed Kelvelec as the exclusive GB distributor for the EV Kube.

Matt Gooding, Director at Kelvelec, said: “The EV Kube is a game-changing product that tackles real challenges faced by installers and operators. Its modular and lightweight design significantly reduces installation time and cost while providing the durability and safety demanded by the market. We are proud to bring this innovation to our customers through our nationwide distribution network.”

Alex O’Neill, Director at Kelvelec, added: “Charge-M8 continues to demonstrate leadership in EV infrastructure innovation. The EV Kube not only simplifies installation but also aligns perfectly with sustainability and recycling objectives. We believe it will be a key solution for contractors and operators as EV adoption accelerates.”

Redefining sustainable EV charger foundations

Julian Smith, Managing Director of Charge-M8, commented: “The EV Kube reflects our mission to provide smarter, safer and more sustainable EV infrastructure solutions. With Kelvelec as our exclusive distribution partner, we are confident this product will redefine how charging foundations are deployed across the UK.”