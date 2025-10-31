TEAM Concept Printing Secures SOC 2 Type 2 Certification, Strengthening Its Commitment to Security and Operational Excellence

TEAM Concept Printing, a nationally recognised provider of custom print solutions, packaging, and fulfilment services, has announced the successful completion of its SOC 2 Type 2 audit, conducted by Prescient Assurance LLC, a respected authority in compliance and security accreditation.

The audit verifies that TEAM Concept Printing’s systems and internal processes align with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Trust Services Criteria, ensuring high standards across security, confidentiality, privacy and processing integrity.

Gaining SOC 2 Type 2 certification marks a major step in the company’s ongoing focus on safeguarding data and maintaining robust operational controls. The 18-month certification initiative required coordinated efforts across every division, including operations, technology, administrative leadership, and customer service.

The effort was driven by client expectations and increasing marketplace requirements for validated security practices and transparent supply-chain management.

“Our customers asked for it, and we listened,” said Roger Lauger, Chief Administrative Officer of TEAM Concept Printing. “SOC 2 certification isn’t just a badge or marketing initiative—it’s a disciplined process that validates how we safeguard client information, ensure business continuity, and maintain accountability at every level of our organization. This audit reinforces the culture of trust and precision that defines TEAM Concept Printing.”

Tony Rouse, President and CEO of TEAM Concept Printing, added, “Security and trust have always been core values within our company. Completing the SOC 2 Type 2 certification process confirms that TEAM Concept Printing is equipped to meet the most stringent compliance requirements. This achievement strengthens our ability to serve enterprise clients, global brands, and regulated industries that rely on our print, packaging, and fulfillment capabilities every day.”

This certification complements TEAM Concept Printing’s existing quality and sustainability credentials, including FSC® certification, G7® Master Printer recognition, and secure in-house fulfilment workflows. These achievements collectively reflect the company’s commitment to responsible production, quality assurance and customer confidence.

By obtaining SOC 2 Type 2 accreditation, TEAM Concept Printing joins a select group of printing companies able to demonstrate verified, mature security controls, reinforcing its position as a reliable partner for brands across the United States.

Further details on TEAM Concept Printing’s services and certifications can be found at www.teamconceptprinting.com.