Manchester Entrepreneur Secures Key Project to Make Public Spending More Accountable

A Manchester-based businesswoman renowned for championing public sector transparency is celebrating after securing a significant project with a regional transport authority.

Dr Felicity Heathcote-Marcz, 34, from Greater Manchester, is well known in the local sector for her work as a guest lecturer at Alliance Manchester Business School, where she ran the Manchester Ethnography Network for more than three years. She is now collaborating with Steer Consultancy to provide fresh insights for West Yorkshire’s upcoming Local Transport Plan.

As founder of research consultancy Bare Analysis and a highly experienced research professional, Dr Heathcote-Marcz has been brought in to help West Yorkshire Combined Authority shape a transport strategy centred on the real needs of residents. Her work goes beyond conventional data analysis, focusing on immersive, human-centred research to guide improvements in local transport services.

Dr Felicity said: “Bare Analysis is delighted to be supporting WYCA and Steer with this work, and we are well on the way with focus groups and ethnographic interviews to understand the priorities of West Yorkshire residents and their responses to the policies that underpin these principles. We are working really hard to help residents, across all communities, including those who are traditionally hard to reach to have their say on the future of transport services in their area.”

Dr Felicity founded Bare Analysis in 2023 on an essentialist approach – delivering simple, essential truths which help inform decisions that lead to win-win solutions, both for the user of the services, and from the organisation too. The name ‘Bare Analysis’ was inspired by this essentialist philosophy, along with a trip to the stunning wild Beara Peninsula in Ireland, where the bare beauty of the views sparked reflection on what is essential and important in life.

She has worked with clients across a broad variety of contexts to create positive change. Her work has informed strategy and design change for local and central government, transport providers, NHS and healthcare companies, banking and ecommerce clients and asset management companies / developers.