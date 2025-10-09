Growcreate and UmbHost Join Forces to Offer Sustainable, High-Performance Hosting Across Europe

A new collaboration between Growcreate and UmbHost is bringing eco-conscious, high-speed, and affordable hosting to businesses throughout Europe.

The partnership provides organisations and developers with a greener alternative to Microsoft Azure and Umbraco Cloud, combining exceptional performance with a strong commitment to sustainability.

As businesses face increasing pressure to reduce their carbon footprint, hosting is emerging as a key factor in sustainability strategies. Data centres consume vast amounts of energy, yet many companies remain tied to large cloud providers with limited flexibility. This alliance seeks to shift that dynamic, prioritising environmental responsibility, affordability, and transparency in the hosting sector.

UmbHost has long been recognised for its environmentally friendly approach, offering reliable, lightning-fast, and competitively priced hosting services. The company’s focus on customer satisfaction has earned it a five-star TrustPilot rating and a respected position within the Umbraco community.

Now, as part of the Growcreate Group, UmbHost will expand its sustainable hosting model across Europe, leveraging Growcreate’s reach, expertise, and resources to serve a wider audience.

“UmbHost has proven you don’t need to sacrifice performance or service to go green,” said Theo Paraskevopoulos, CEO of Growcreate.

“By joining forces, we’re giving organisations and developers across Europe a hosting option that is faster, greener and more affordable than the big cloud providers. This is about making sustainability practical, accessible and beneficial to everyone.”

Why green hosting matters

For organisations: Sustainable hosting helps deliver on Net Zero commitments, reduces energy waste, and provides tangible evidence of corporate responsibility. It also lowers costs compared to hyperscale cloud solutions, supporting both financial and environmental goals.

Sustainable hosting helps deliver on Net Zero commitments, reduces energy waste, and provides tangible evidence of corporate responsibility. It also lowers costs compared to hyperscale cloud solutions, supporting both financial and environmental goals. For developers: UmbHost offers a credible alternative to Azure and Umbraco Cloud. Leaner, greener, and built by Umbraco experts, it enables developers to deliver competitive solutions that meet the growing demand for sustainable procurement.

“Sustainability has always been at the heart of UmbHost,” said Aaron, Founder of UmbHost, Certified Master and Umbraco MVP. “With Growcreate’s backing, we can take that vision further, helping more organisations cut costs, shrink their carbon footprint, and run Umbraco sites with confidence.”



What the partnership means

A sustainable hosting option for organisations focused on Net Zero

for organisations focused on Net Zero Predictable, affordable pricing with ultra-fast performance

with ultra-fast performance Access to UmbHost’s DevOps and Umbraco expertise within Growcreate’s wider team

within Growcreate’s wider team Accelerated innovation, including new control panel tools designed for agencies and developers

UmbHost will continue to operate under its established name, ensuring continuity for existing customers while benefiting from Growcreate’s scale and support. Together, the two companies will accelerate the shift toward sustainable digital infrastructure, showing that the future of hosting can be greener, faster, and more affordable.