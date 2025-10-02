London’s Marca Studio Expands Premium Photography and Videography Solutions for Global Fashion E-Commerce

Marca Studio, a renowned London fashion photography and videography studio, has unveiled enhanced service packages crafted to help fashion e-commerce retailers achieve a competitive advantage. With an impressive track record built on decades of commercial experience, the studio is positioning itself as a trusted creative partner for high-street fashion houses, direct-to-consumer labels, and online brands.

Visual storytelling that sells

In an era where online shoppers rely on compelling visuals to make purchase decisions, Marca Studio prioritises high-quality photography and video content that strengthens brand presence and inspires customers to buy. The studio’s bespoke creative approach aims to ensure fashion brands stand out with visuals that increase engagement and conversion rates.

Key services include:

Ghost mannequin photography : Ideal for e-commerce catalogues, allowing garments to appear without mannequins disrupting the composition.

: Ideal for e-commerce catalogues, allowing garments to appear without mannequins disrupting the composition. Model photography and lookbooks : Styled, high-fashion shoots to present apparel in real-world contexts.

: Styled, high-fashion shoots to present apparel in real-world contexts. Flat lay & creative still life : For accessories, small items or editorial compositions.

: For accessories, small items or editorial compositions. Fashion videography: Short-form motion content, behind-the-scenes clips, product turnarounds, and campaign films.

“Visual storytelling isn’t a luxury; it’s a necessity today,” says the Founder of Marca. “We don’t just take photos. We craft images that engage, persuade and convert. We tailor every project to align with brand strategies and budgets.”

Trusted by recognised brands, delivered globally



Over the years, Marca Studio has collaborated with a variety of well-known brands, helping them refresh their visual identity and optimise their online presentation. The studio’s clients have benefited from improved brand awareness, elevated customer trust, and measurable increases in conversion rates.

While rooted in London, Marca serves clients worldwide, leveraging remote workflows, international shoots, and scalable delivery pipelines.

Why this matters: Bridging creativity & commerce



Stand out from the sea of sameness : Many brands rely on stock templates or generic photography. Marca offers differentiation through customised art direction.

: Many brands rely on stock templates or generic photography. Marca offers differentiation through customised art direction. Optimise for conversion : All images and videos are crafted to perform in real e-commerce environments (fast loading, mobile-friendly, consistent styling).

: All images and videos are crafted to perform in real e-commerce environments (fast loading, mobile-friendly, consistent styling). Flexible packages to suit budgets : From starter bundles for emerging designers to full-scale campaigns for established labels.

: From starter bundles for emerging designers to full-scale campaigns for established labels. End-to-end support: From concept development and styling to retouching and final deliverables.

About Marca Studio



Marca Studio is a London-based fashion photography and videography collective combining creative vision with commercial acumen. The team comprises photographers, videographers, stylists, retouchers, and producers who collaborate to deliver visually stunning and commercially effective campaigns. The studio specialises in ghost mannequin photography, styled model shoots, flat-lay compositions, and fashion videos.

Contact for media / collaboration enquiries:

Unit 101, The Light Box

111 Power Road

London

W4 5PY