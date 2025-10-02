London’s Marca Studio Expands Premium Photography and Videography Solutions for Global Fashion E-Commerce

Marca Studio, a renowned London fashion photography and videography studio, has unveiled enhanced service packages crafted to help fashion e-commerce retailers achieve a competitive advantage. With an impressive track record built on decades of commercial experience, the studio is positioning itself as a trusted creative partner for high-street fashion houses, direct-to-consumer labels, and online brands.
Visual storytelling that sells
In an era where online shoppers rely on compelling visuals to make purchase decisions, Marca Studio prioritises high-quality photography and video content that strengthens brand presence and inspires customers to buy. The studio’s bespoke creative approach aims to ensure fashion brands stand out with visuals that increase engagement and conversion rates.
- Ghost mannequin photography: Ideal for e-commerce catalogues, allowing garments to appear without mannequins disrupting the composition.
- Model photography and lookbooks: Styled, high-fashion shoots to present apparel in real-world contexts.
- Flat lay & creative still life: For accessories, small items or editorial compositions.
- Fashion videography: Short-form motion content, behind-the-scenes clips, product turnarounds, and campaign films.
- Stand out from the sea of sameness: Many brands rely on stock templates or generic photography. Marca offers differentiation through customised art direction.
- Optimise for conversion: All images and videos are crafted to perform in real e-commerce environments (fast loading, mobile-friendly, consistent styling).
- Flexible packages to suit budgets: From starter bundles for emerging designers to full-scale campaigns for established labels.
- End-to-end support: From concept development and styling to retouching and final deliverables.
