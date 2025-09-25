Katy Leeson, the executive hailed by Steven Bartlett, signs exclusive speaking agreement with Champions Speakers

The business leader who Steven Bartlett credits with “changing everything” is now set to deliver keynote speeches exclusively through Champions Speakers.

Katy Leeson worked side by side with the Dragons’ Den investor for more than five years, progressing to managing director at Social Chain.

Labelled “exceptional” by Steven, she was pivotal in expanding the company from a team of 30 into a global organisation of 750 staff across 24 offices.

She later stepped into the role of CEO at Relentless Media, Gary Neville’s media enterprise, where she oversaw the media department of Salford City FC and spearheaded the club’s social channel launches.

Her expertise also shaped the marketing campaign for Stick to Football and she was heavily involved in the launch of The Overlap, which has become one of the UK’s top sports series on YouTube and a touring success.

This impressive career trajectory has confirmed Katy as a major force among Britain’s businesswomen.

Her honours include LinkedIn Top Voice in 2019 and 2020, Campaign Female Frontier Honouree in 2020, IPA Women of Tomorrow Finalist in 2016, and a thriving LinkedIn following of 70,000.

Now, in an exciting new collaboration with Champions Speakers, the UK’s leading keynote agency, Katy will share the story of her career so far, and explain why she felt able to walk away from her dream job.

Katy said: “I’m hugely excited to be working with Champions Speakers, and starting to write a brand new chapter in my career. If I help just one person by sharing my experiences then I’ve achieved my mission.

“I hope people leave my talks feeling inspired, but also equipped with practical takeaways they can apply in their own roles. I want the message to stay with them long after the event.”

Reflecting on her time working with Steven and Gary she said: “The biggest lesson I learned from Steven and from Gary was the power of visionary leadership combined with a willingness to challenge.

“They taught me to trust my instincts, push boundaries, and always put people first. The main thing that both of them have though, is an incredible way to envisage what is next, before anyone else has a clue and I’ve tried to absorb a bit of that from both of them in how I think now. Steven has been hugely supportive, and said how interesting my career arc will be to a lot of people I will be speaking to.”

Explaining how she initiated the change which Steven so famously credited her for bringing about, Katy said: “To hear that was an incredible compliment from Steven. I’m a very good reader of people, they key for me was to hire people who fitted the values of the company. For me you can have the strongest CV but if you are going to disrupt the rest of the established team by the way you approach things I don’t want to hire you. I also focussed on building a strong, values-led culture; implementing clear communication, especially around company performance, and empowering teams to take ownership and innovate.”

Jack Hayes, the Director of Champions Speakers, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Katy into the family at Champions Speakers. She’s already one of the country’s best and most inspirational speakers and we’re looking forward to supporting her in this exciting new stage of her life and career.”