Kimon Services Named Diversity Finalist in Global Outsourcing Impact Review 2025

Kimon Services has proudly secured a finalist spot in the Outsourcing Impact Review (OIR) 2025 Awards, presented by Outsource Accelerator (OA).

Its initiative, Providing Opportunities for Women in India, was chosen for the profound and positive impact it has had both within outsourcing and across society.

Now in its third edition, the OIR Awards commend companies that raise the bar in responsible business, from innovation and sustainability to social inclusion. Kimon’s achievement highlights its leadership in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion among a competitive international field.

The initiative provides professional women in India with safe, reliable work-from-home opportunities. In a culture where societal expectations and safety concerns often limit women’s ability to work, Kimon’s approach removes barriers and enables meaningful financial contribution without sacrificing personal security or values.

Beyond administrative outsourcing, Kimon is pioneering a movement centred on empowerment, equality, and social impact.

As a finalist in the DEI category, Kimon will be profiled in the forthcoming OIR 2025 Report, to be published on 15 October 2025. The report will highlight 31 finalists from around the world, including Kimon, and showcase best practices shaping a responsible future for outsourcing.

Michael Kitt, CEO of Kimon Services said: “Being named an OIR finalist is a powerful endorsement of our commitment to provide opportunities for women in India. This motivates us to set even higher standards for positive impact in the outsourcing industry.”

Founded by Outsource Accelerator, the Outsourcing Impact Review provides an independent platform to recognise outstanding achievements in social responsibility, diversity, education, well-being, and community development worldwide.

For further details on Kimon’s recognition and initiatives, visit kimonservices.com/providing-opportunities-for-women-in-india.