“3 Peaks 3 Pots” Documentary Brings Extreme Challenge to Tees Valley Festival

The Tees Valley International Film Festival will feature the first screening of a remarkable documentary this year. 3 Peaks 3 Pots premieres at ARC Stockton on 6 November 2025, delivering a gripping account of human endurance.

Directed by the multi-award-winning Paul Suggitt, the film follows adventurer and business leader John Beamson—also known as The CEO Adventurer—on an unparalleled challenge. In a single, uninterrupted effort, he takes on the Yorkshire Dales’ three iconic peaks while also descending into three of Britain’s deepest potholes.

The feature blends spectacular landscape footage, subterranean exploration, and a close study of determination under pressure. With themes of resilience and the human spirit, the work offers far more than adventure alone—it reflects on the mindset needed to thrive in adversity.

“This isn’t just about adventure for adventure’s sake,” said John Beamson. “It’s about testing yourself in ways most people never will, in the dark, in the cold, when your body says stop but your mind has to find a reason to carry on. That’s where real growth happens.”

Shot entirely on location, the production highlights rarely seen underground environments, personal reflections, and the demanding preparation behind the expedition.

Organisers of the festival have labelled it a must-see event, underscoring its role in showcasing the talent and ambition of northern filmmakers.

Event Details

Film: 3 Peaks 3 Pots

Director: Paul Suggitt

Featuring: John Beamson (The CEO Adventurer)

Premiere: ARC Stockton, 6 November 2025

Festival: Tees Valley International Film Festival

Tickets will be released via ARC Stockton’s official website and festival channels.