FILESIT Unveils Cloud-Based Platform to End Email Overload

Lost emails, unnecessary staff hours, and overlooked opportunities are costing UK companies thousands every year.

Studies reveal that office employees spend up to 1.5 hours each day handling email, much of it wasted searching for lost messages, sorting folders, disturbing colleagues, or chasing up missed communications.

FILESIT, a newly launched cloud-hosted email management solution powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), has been designed to address these challenges. With automated filing and a shared team dashboard, FILESIT allows businesses to save valuable time, mitigate risks, and enhance customer service.

“Every missed or buried email is a risk — whether it’s a lost customer enquiry, a delayed supplier response, or a manager left in the dark,” said Rodney Voyce, MD of FILESIT author, Logical Office Ltd. “We built FILESIT with AI so businesses can stop wasting time managing email, and start using it as a reliable record of what’s really happening with customers and projects instead of struggling with scattered unshared inboxes which aren’t a logical filing system.”

FILESIT’s contact-centric approach includes:

• Automatic filing by email addresses, key phrases, or reference numbers.

• An “Unfiled Manager” ensuring nothing is ever overlooked.

• A live “all-seeing” dashboard for full visibility of customer/ project communication.

• Bulk inbox clean-up without losing filed history.

• Relational filing so emails appear in both contact and project records without duplication.

At just £8.32+VAT per user per month FILESIT costs less than a wasted hour of staff time (or one coffee a week).

Businesses can trial the system free for 14 days, with flexible monthly billing and no long contracts.

FILESIT is designed for businesses of all sizes seeking faster customer service, improved

visibility across teams, and streamlined communication management.

About FILESIT

FILESIT is a cloud-based email management platform hosted in AWS, built to help businesses, teams, and individuals regain control of their inboxes.

By focusing on contacts and projects rather than folders, FILESIT makes email history accessible, searchable, and easy to manage.