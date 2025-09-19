VAS and jaam automation introduce next-generation audit portal for UK motor finance

Audit authority Vehicle Asset Solutions (VAS) and technology innovator jaam automation have partnered to deliver the UK motor finance market’s first AI-powered Attestation and Audit Portal. The system has been designed to reshape dealer and broker oversight, delivering greater consistency and control.

This development comes at a time of heightened regulatory scrutiny, following the Supreme Court judgment on discretionary commission arrangements and the FCA’s statement on consumer redress. Both measures underline the requirement for finance providers to run frequent oversight exercises.

The new portal enables finance companies to bring structure and efficiency to their compliance processes, cut administrative overheads, and access clear, data-driven assessments of network compliance. It is now being rolled out across the sector.

Addressing an Industry-Wide Challenge

The new platform arrives at a time when regulatory scrutiny is intensifying. As far back as 2019, when the FCA’s Final Findings Report on motor finance highlighted oversight and commission disclosure as key areas of concern, many funders worked on establishing internal oversight committees and launched annual review processes. These typically involve a patchwork of questionnaires, visits and data reviews that vary significantly by funder and place a growing burden on dealers and brokers.

With multiple funders often requesting similar information in varying formats, dealerships are forced to spend valuable time duplicating effort across systems; time that could otherwise be spent with customers.

The VAS platform, powered by jaam, addresses this industry pain point by providing a standardised, AI-powered oversight process that supports funders in achieving a consistent, scalable and regulator-aligned review, while also reducing duplication and complexity for dealers and brokers.

This technology changes the game by providing a clear, repeatable way to understand the compliance health of a funder’s network – not once a year, but on an ongoing basis. It supports a single, unified view of dealers and brokers, enabling smarter growth and risk management.

A Two-Tier Oversight Model

The portal combines two integrated oversight services:

Motor Finance Oversight Attestation – A bespoke for funders, AI-enabled self-assessment tool used by dealers and brokers, reviewed by the quality assurance team at VAS, resulting in a structured health report for funders. Motor Finance Oversight Audit – A more in-depth, virtual or on-site audit option that can be performed annually, triggered on a sample basis or in response to identified risk factors.

The system allows funders to benchmark their entire network against key compliance criteria, including Consumer Duty and Commission Disclosure, and use this as a foundation to understand where networks sit in satisfying oversight requirements and following FCA guidelines. The platform also facilitates tailored follow-up, training or deeper audits where needed.

Paul Neal, Managing Director at Vehicle Asset Solutions, commented: “This platform is not just a tech tool – it’s a strategic compliance asset. It empowers funders to deliver meaningful oversight while reducing the pressure on dealers and brokers. Most importantly, it helps raise industry standards through structured, repeatable best practice.”

Designed for Scale and Simplicity

The platform’s smart workflow brings together dealers and brokers, funders and the VAS team in a single environment. Attestations are validated by AI, triaged through an intelligent tasking system and presented in a dashboard with scoring, collaboration and escalation tools.

Andrew Murphy, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at jaam automation, added: “This is the kind of digital transformation the industry has been searching for. Our platform blends automation, AI, analytics and oversight tools to provide an intelligent, futureproof way of managing regulatory risk. It’s scalable, secure and built specifically for the world of motor finance.”

Now Available to UK Funders

With the portal now live, VAS and jaam are in active discussions with banks and finance houses who are seeking a modern, consistent way to meet regulatory expectations while improving dealer and broker relationships and maximising internal efficiency.

For a quick video overview of the VAS Oversight Portal, watch the video on YouTube