VAS and jaam automation introduce next-generation audit portal for UK motor finance

Audit authority Vehicle Asset Solutions (VAS) and technology innovator jaam automation have partnered to deliver the UK motor finance market’s first AI-powered Attestation and Audit Portal. The system has been designed to reshape dealer and broker oversight, delivering greater consistency and control.
This development comes at a time of heightened regulatory scrutiny, following the Supreme Court judgment on discretionary commission arrangements and the FCA’s statement on consumer redress. Both measures underline the requirement for finance providers to run frequent oversight exercises.
The new portal enables finance companies to bring structure and efficiency to their compliance processes, cut administrative overheads, and access clear, data-driven assessments of network compliance. It is now being rolled out across the sector.
- Motor Finance Oversight Attestation – A bespoke for funders, AI-enabled self-assessment tool used by dealers and brokers, reviewed by the quality assurance team at VAS, resulting in a structured health report for funders.
- Motor Finance Oversight Audit – A more in-depth, virtual or on-site audit option that can be performed annually, triggered on a sample basis or in response to identified risk factors.