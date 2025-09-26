Exomindset achieves ISO 9001 Certification, reinforcing its commitment to quality and growth

Exomindset , a fast-growing technology company specializing in Artificial Intelligence, Data Engineering, and Software Development, is proud to announce it has achieved ISO 9001 certification, marking a major milestone in its evolution toward operational excellence and client-focused innovation.

Founded in 2019 by longtime friends and partners Eduardo Coll and Leonardo Milocco, Exomindset began with a bold vision: to create technology that empowers people and organizations exponentially. In just five years, the company has grown from a local startup to a global operation with over 130 professionals across Latin America and Europe, with delivery hubs in Córdoba, Barcelona, and Florida.

“Obtaining ISO 9001 is part of our long-term vision to become a better version of ourselves as an organization, every single day,” said Eduardo Coll , CEO and Co-Founder of Exomindset. “It validates the way we work: with structure, consistency, and a shared commitment to constant improvement.”

The ISO 9001 certification, a globally recognized standard for quality management systems, reinforces Exomindset’s dedication to delivering reliable, scalable, and high-impact digital solutions. It also reflects the company’s core values – respect, humility, and generosity – and its ongoing effort to grow not just in size, but in the quality of what it builds and how it operates.

“As founders, we’ve always believed that the real difference doesn’t lie just in what we do, but in how we do it,” added Leonardo Milocco , COO and Co-Founder. “Achieving this milestone confirms that our growth is grounded in purpose, process, and people.”

From software development to data and AI services, Exomindset has continued to expand its capabilities and vertical expertise. In 2024, the company strengthened its creative and gaming portfolio through the strategic acquisition of a stake in Odaclick , a game development studio with a strong presence in Latin America. With this addition, the broader ecosystem now brings together over 170 professionals.

As Exomindset enters its next phase, the company remains focused on innovation, talent development, and building long-term partnerships. The ISO 9001 certification is both a milestone achieved and a foundation for what comes next.