ByteSnap Design Showcases IoT Engineering Capabilities and Launches OMaaS at EDS 2025

ByteSnap Design, the Birmingham-based embedded electronics specialist, is set to spotlight its industrial IoT design strengths and product lifecycle management services at the Engineering Design Show (EDS) 2025, where it will be exhibiting at stand H52.

At the show, the company will demonstrate its contribution to the development of the third-generation WAND Handheld Data Collector (HDC) for Inductosense, as well as unveil its new Obsolescence Management as a Service (OMaaS) offer.

These two projects highlight ByteSnap’s ability to create advanced, high-performance embedded systems that support manufacturers in overcoming complex challenges – from industrial data sensing to optimising component lifecycle management.

On display will be the latest version of the WAND HDC, a pioneering handheld pipe thickness monitoring solution developed by Inductosense, a King’s Award for Innovation winner. While Inductosense owns and commercialises the product, ByteSnap Design was commissioned to lead the embedded electronics and firmware redesign, driving substantial improvements in the third-generation device.

The upgrade has delivered significantly faster operating speeds, lower unit costs, extended battery performance, robust high-speed communications, an intuitive user interface, and adherence to the latest IoT cybersecurity protocols.

“This project exemplifies the power of British engineering collaboration,” said Dunstan Power, Director at ByteSnap Design.

“Working with Inductosense – a King’s Award winner at the absolute forefront of industrial sensing innovation – we’ve been able to apply our embedded systems expertise to enhance nearly every aspect of their already exceptional technology. From operating speed and battery life to cybersecurity compliance, this represents a classic improvement of an existing product using the latest technology to achieve maximum resilience and world-class performance.”

The third-generation WAND HDC retains Inductosense’s patented wireless ultrasonic sensing technology and non-invasive measurement capabilities, while benefiting from ByteSnap’s deep expertise in embedded Linux, ultra-low power design, and secure industrial communications.

In addition to showcasing its IoT engineering work, ByteSnap is launching Obsolescence Management as a Service (OMaaS) – a structured subscription solution designed to help manufacturers manage component lifecycle risks and avoid costly disruptions.

OMaaS gives technical directors visibility into component health across their product portfolio, offering proactive lifecycle tracking, change impact assessments, and strategic recommendations.

“Technical directors tell us the same story repeatedly: their factory emails about component status changes, pulling engineers away from innovation to investigate whether a parts notification actually matters,” said Dunstan Power.

“Sometimes action is needed. Often, it’s noise. Either way, it consumes valuable technical leadership time that should be focused on next-generation development, not administrative parts checking.”

ByteSnap’s OMaaS workflow includes:

Product Understanding – Reviewing schematics and BOMs to map risk Continuous Monitoring – Lifecycle tracking with distributor alerts Impact Assessment – ByteSnap investigates and escalates only meaningful issues

The service is ideal for teams managing legacy products, those affected by staff turnover, or any company seeking to shift from reactive BOM firefighting to strategic oversight.

In addition to hands-on demonstrations at stand H52, ByteSnap Director Dunstan Power will speak at EDS 2025 in two sessions. On 8 October, he will attend Breaking the Reactive Cycle: Strategic Approaches to Component Obsolescence Management and on 9 October he will speak on the Supply Chain Security Panel – discussing resilience in an era of tariffs and uncertainty.