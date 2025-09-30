Howden Real Estate Team Highlights Red Current’s Thermal Imaging Services for Electrical Risk Prevention

Red Current, a prominent UK provider of electrical thermal imaging surveys, has received recognition from the Real Estate division of Howden Insurance Brokers Limited for its contribution to improving safety and compliance across commercial and industrial properties.

In an article from Howden titled “Electrical thermal imaging: spotting trouble before it strikes”, Red Current was commended for delivering certified thermographic inspections that help customers carry out proactive maintenance and reduce the risk of electrical failures and potential fire incidents. The piece underscored the importance of thermal imaging as a non-intrusive diagnostic approach that can be carried out on live systems, particularly useful for busy commercial operations.

All inspection reports by Red Current are prepared by PCN/ITC Category 2 & 3 certified thermographers and conform to ISO 18434-1:2008 requirements. These assessments uncover common issues such as phase imbalance, loose connections and overloaded circuits before they progress into more serious and costly problems. Unlike conventional testing methods, thermal imaging enables immediate fault detection without halting production, making it well-suited to facilities where continuous operation is essential.

“We’re proud to be acknowledged by Howden,” said Kristian Westerhold, Managing Director at Red Current. “Their endorsement reflects the growing recognition of thermal imaging as a vital tool for insurers, facilities managers, and risk professionals alike. It’s not just about compliance — it’s about protecting people, property, and productivity.”

As the demand for thermographic surveys grows, so too does the variation in service quality. Importantly, not all thermal imaging inspections are created equal. The industry has seen a rise in low-cost providers using under-specified equipment and unqualified personnel — resulting in superficial reports that fail to meet insurer expectations or uncover critical faults. These shortcuts can leave businesses exposed to undetected risks and potential claim disputes.

Red Current’s approach prioritises technical rigour, certified expertise, and insurer-aligned auditability. Surveys are conducted using high-spec infrared cameras and calibrated equipment, ensuring accurate temperature readings and reliable fault identification. Reports include annotated imagery, severity ratings, and clear recommendations for remedial action.

Clients span sectors from manufacturing and logistics to healthcare, education, and commercial real estate. Whether inspecting LV panels, switchgear, distribution boards, or control systems, Red Current’s thermographers bring deep experience and precision to every inspection.

In addition to risk mitigation, thermal imaging surveys support broader asset management strategies. By identifying early signs of wear and electrical stress, businesses can plan maintenance more effectively, reduce downtime, and extend the lifespan of critical infrastructure. This proactive approach aligns with ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) goals and demonstrates a commitment to operational resilience.

Red Current’s partnership with Howden reflects a shared commitment to raising industry standards and promoting best practice. As insurers increasingly look for evidence of preventative maintenance, thermal imaging is becoming a cornerstone of electrical risk management — not just a compliance checkbox.

To learn more or book a certified electrical thermal imaging survey, visit Red Current’s Electrical Surveys page.