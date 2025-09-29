Novomorphic Names Catherine Lundie as Director of People & Resources to Drive UK Semiconductor Skills Growth

Talent Leader Joins to Build Next-Generation Semiconductor Talent Pipeline as Skills Crisis Deepens

Novomorphic, the semiconductor design house supported by Cadence Design Systems, the Welsh Government and the CSA Catapult, has appointed Catherine Lundie as its new Director of People & Resources. She will lead Novomorphic’s talent strategy as the company scales advanced design capabilities in vital technology domains such as edge AI, next-generation communications and power electronics.

The appointment comes at a critical time for the UK semiconductor industry, which faces increasing pressure to cultivate the specialist skills needed for ever-more complex chip and systems design. Lundie brings more than two decades of experience in technology talent development, having spent the past seven years at CSA Catapult where she rose from HR and Resourcing Adviser to Interim Director of People & Resources and built highly effective pipelines for technology professionals.

Building Tomorrow’s Semiconductor Workforce

Novomorphic’s work at the intersection of digital, mixed-signal and compound semiconductor technologies calls for engineers with strong interdisciplinary expertise – a rare skillset in today’s labour market. Lundie’s remit will be to grow these capabilities locally while contributing to the wider UK semiconductor talent ecosystem.

“The semiconductor industry needs people who can work across traditional boundaries,” said Lundie, who has already begun implementing Novomorphic’s people strategy. “We will be building pathways that take talented individuals from apprenticeship and graduate programmes through to senior engineering roles, ensuring they develop both deep technical expertise and the systems thinking needed for complex design challenges.”

Her plan covers the full talent lifecycle – from attracting experienced specialists to strengthening graduate and apprenticeship schemes that create clear routes for progression in semiconductor design.

Proven Expertise in Technology Talent Development

During her time at CSA Catapult, Lundie played a major role in supporting engineers within one of the UK’s most dynamic high-tech hubs. She built career development frameworks that equipped individuals with the skills to succeed in the compound semiconductor field – a sector now essential to technologies from 5G networks to electric vehicles.

“Lundie’s experience at CSA Catapult gives her unique insight into what makes technology talent thrive,” said Amar Abid-Ali, Chief Executive Officer of Novomorphic. “She understands both the technical challenges our engineers face and the career development they need to solve increasingly complex problems. Her appointment ensures we’re building not just technical capability, but the organisational culture that will attract and retain the best people.”

Strategic Priority on Semiconductor Skills

Demand for UK-based semiconductor design talent is rising across multiple sectors including automotive electronics, communications, AI and defence. Novomorphic’s integrated approach to digital, mixed-signal and compound design requires engineers able to bridge these disciplines, and Lundie’s programmes will focus on nurturing such cross-functional expertise alongside strong foundations in core engineering.

Culture-Centred Growth Approach

The appointment reflects Novomorphic’s aim to build a supportive organisational culture that enables technical excellence. Lundie’s strategy is centred on creating an environment where engineers can tackle complex challenges while advancing their own careers in fast-moving technology domains.

“Great semiconductor companies are built by great teams,” noted Lundie. “My role is ensuring we have the culture, systems, and opportunities that allow talented people to do their best work whilst developing the interdisciplinary skills that tomorrow’s applications will demand.”

Her plans include coaching and mentorship, structured technical pathways and partnerships with universities to strengthen sustainable talent pipelines for Wales’ semiconductor cluster.

Catherine Lundie, Director of People & Resources, Novomorphic: “What excites me most about Novomorphic is the opportunity to build a company with people at its heart – where engineers and innovators can thrive, grow, and feel proud of the impact they’re making. By focusing on the talent pipeline, from apprentices and graduates to experienced engineers, we’re laying foundations for long-term capability in edge AI, communications, energy systems, and beyond. This is about giving people the skills and opportunities to shape technologies that matter.”

Amar Abid-Ali, Chief Executive Officer, Novomorphic: “Catherine has already made a significant impact at Novomorphic. Her passion for people development and her ability to translate strategy into practical programmes are helping us build the culture and capabilities we need from day one. She ensures that Novomorphic is not only about technical leadership, but also about developing sovereign capability through sustained investment in people and talent.”