Novomorphic Names Amar Abid-Ali as CEO to Drive Next Phase of Growth

Amar Abid-Ali has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Novomorphic, the South Wales-based semiconductor design house supported by Cadence Design Systems, the Welsh Government, and CSA Catapult.

With more than 25 years’ experience in deep tech commercialisation and leadership, Abid-Ali has a strong track record in aligning technical innovation with commercial delivery. His appointment follows the recent creation of Novomorphic’s strategic board and signals the company’s shift into the execution phase.

“I’m excited to join Novomorphic and help shape it from the ground up,” said Abid-Ali. “We have a fantastic opportunity to tackle the most challenging problems in semiconductors, at the system level, where digital, mixed-signal and compound technologies converge. Whether it’s intelligent edge sensing, high-efficiency power systems, photonics, or integrated RF solutions, we’re going to build solutions that customers can take to market and scale commercially.”

In his new role, Abid-Ali will prioritise three key areas: developing a world-class engineering team with broad expertise, forging early customer relationships in fast-growth markets such as edge AI and industrial sensing, and establishing technology capabilities in line with UK industrial strategy.

“Wales has world-class manufacturing capabilities,” he added. “Our role is to add the design intelligence, architecting systems, optimising performance, and fully leveraging the advanced materials produced by local fabrication facilities.”

He will also work to strengthen the domestic semiconductor value chain and develop talent pipelines in collaboration with regional universities and partners.

Previously, Abid-Ali was Chief Commercial Officer at CSA Catapult, one of Novomorphic’s strategic allies. His experience spans both start-ups and established technology firms, equipping him with valuable insight into scaling organisations while maintaining commercial discipline.

Martin McHugh, Chair of the Board at Novomorphic, commented: “Amar brings the technical depth and commercial discipline essential for building globally competitive design capabilities. His appointment represents the beginning of our delivery phase. The board has established our strategic vision, now Amar will lead its implementation and execution.”

As global demand for integrated system-level semiconductor solutions increases, Novomorphic aims to play a leading role. “The semiconductor industry is moving beyond standalone chips toward integrated systems,” Abid-Ali noted. “Companies need partners who can architect complete solutions from the ground up. That’s the capability we’re building here in Wales.”