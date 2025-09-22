Novomorphic Builds Expert Board to Advance UK Semiconductor Strategy

Top Figures from Cadence, Welsh Government, and CSA Catapult Join to Shape Future Growth.

Novomorphic, the semiconductor design company focused on addressing system-level demands in edge AI and next-generation communications, has announced the appointment of Martin McHugh as Chair of the Board. He will be joined by a group of highly experienced Non-Executive Directors representing the firm’s strategic collaborators.

The board combines leadership talent drawn from across the semiconductor landscape, underscoring the strategic priority given to enhancing the UK’s design strength. These appointments highlight the increasing consensus that Britain must bolster its domestic design capabilities in light of global supply chain pressures and rising demand for intelligent technologies.

Strategic Leadership Team



The newly formed board comprises:

Martin McHugh – Chair of the Board, bringing extensive experience in scaling technology companies and building strategic partnerships in high-growth sectors.

– Chair of the Board, bringing extensive experience in scaling technology companies and building strategic partnerships in high-growth sectors. Rebecca Dobson – Corporate Vice President, EMEA, Cadence Design Systems. Dobson leads Cadence’s operations across Europe, Middle East and Africa, for the company whose software tools are used to design the majority of the world’s semiconductors.

– Corporate Vice President, EMEA, Cadence Design Systems. Dobson leads Cadence’s operations across Europe, Middle East and Africa, for the company whose software tools are used to design the majority of the world’s semiconductors. Nick Stork – Fund Manager, Development Bank of Wales, representing the Welsh Government’s investment in the venture. Stork brings deep experience in scaling companies and delivering economic impact from public-private partnerships.

– Fund Manager, Development Bank of Wales, representing the Welsh Government’s investment in the venture. Stork brings deep experience in scaling companies and delivering economic impact from public-private partnerships. Debbie Wilkinson – Non-Executive Director, CSA Catapult. Wilkinson’s appointment connects Novomorphic to the broader UK compound semiconductor ecosystem and research community.

Industry-Government Partnership Model



The board composition reflects a deliberate strategy: combine commercial semiconductor expertise with government backing and innovation centre connections. This model is designed to address a key national challenge—ensuring UK ventures have both the technical credibility to compete globally and the strategic support to scale domestically.

Martin McHugh, Chair of the Board, commented: “Novomorphic has an ambitious vision and the backing to deliver it. With the strength of this board and the support of our partners, we are positioned to establish Novomorphic as a significant player in semiconductor design, creating both economic impact and technical leadership from Wales.”



Capitalising on Market Timing



The formation of the board comes at a critical time. Global demand is rising for semiconductor solutions that combine multiple technologies within tightly integrated systems. Applications in edge AI, intelligent sensing, and next-generation communications increasingly require tight integration of digital processing, analogue signal handling, and high-frequency communications – exactly the system-level approach Novomorphic is developing.

Rebecca Dobson, Corporate Vice President EMEA at Cadence Design Systems, said:

“Cadence is proud to be a founding partner of Novomorphic. This venture will extend the UK’s established leadership in semiconductor design while ensuring access to the latest tools and methodologies. I look forward to helping guide Novomorphic as it builds a world-class design centre in South Wales.”

Strengthening the Regional Ecosystem



The board will guide Novomorphic’s development of design capabilities that complement Wales’ existing compound semiconductor manufacturing cluster. The region already produces advanced materials for 5G infrastructure, electric vehicles, and power electronics. Novomorphic aims to capture more of the value chain locally through system-level design.

Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said:

“We are backing Novomorphic because we see the potential to create high-value employment and drive innovation in one of the world’s most strategic technology sectors. We’re delighted that Nick Stork will be joining the Board on our behalf to help ensure this delivers for both Wales and the broader UK economy.”



Debbie Wilkinson, Non-Executive Director at CSA Catapult, commented: “CSA Catapult’s involvement reflects our commitment to translating UK research strengths into industrial capability. Novomorphic’s system-level approach complements the region’s manufacturing strength and adds critical capability to the national ecosystem.”