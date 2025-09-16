Morgan Maxwell teams up with CerebrumEdge to deliver AI-driven mobile ergonomics assessments supported by chartered experts

Morgan Maxwell has partnered with CerebrumEdge, creator of the ErgoEdge platform, to introduce advanced ergonomics assessments to organisations in the UK and across global markets.

ErgoEdge is reshaping the assessment process by enabling quick, consistent, on-site evaluations through mobile devices. Using AI, the platform provides precise posture analysis, while its workflows are designed to meet the standards of the UK Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

Each assessment is further validated by chartered ergonomics and human factors specialists, ensuring robust technical accuracy alongside practical, actionable outcomes.

Why this matters to H&S leaders



Musculoskeletal disorders remain a leading cause of lost working days. Health and safety teams need assessments that are consistent, auditable, and fast enough to keep pace with production. The Morgan Maxwell + ErgoEdge partnership combines a proven mobile platform with AI-driven posture measurement and CIEHF-chartered practice to help duty-holders identify risk, prioritise controls, and demonstrate due diligence.

Professional assurance: Morgan Maxwell is registered with the Chartered Institute of Ergonomics and Human Factors (CIEHF). Client engagements are led and reviewed by chartered professionals, so methods, training, and recommendations meet recognised professional standards.

“This partnership brings together CerebrumEdge’s proven ErgoEdge platform with our chartered professional practice,” said Stephen Bowden, Chartered Ergonomist at Morgan Maxwell. “H&S teams get rapid, mobile assessments underpinned by CIEHF standards — with AI-enabled posture measurements and clear, defensible guidance they can act on.”

A CerebrumEdge spokesperson added: “We designed ErgoEdge to put HSE-recognised tools and computer-vision posture analysis in the hands of assessors on the shop floor. Partnering with Morgan Maxwell ensures organisations also receive expert implementation and ongoing support.”

What’s in the platform

Mobile-first assessments: Capture tasks, postures, and loads on the shop floor — no clipboards, no spreadsheets.

AI posture measurement: Computer vision estimates joint angles and working postures from phone video/images for accurate, consistent, repeatable metrics that reduce assessor subjectivity.

HSE-based toolset: Built-in MAC (Manual Handling Assessment Charts), ART (Assessment of Repetitive Tasks), and RAPP (Risk Assessment of Pushing and Pulling).

Industry-standard methods: REBA, RULA, and the NIOSH Lifting Equation for comprehensive whole-body and upper-limb coverage.

Consistent, auditable scoring: Structured inputs, clear outputs, and an audit trail to standardise assessments across departments and sites.

Action-oriented insights: Prioritised controls and improvement plans that make it easy to brief stakeholders and track progress.

Services and training



Under the partnership, CerebrumEdge provides and continues to develop ErgoEdge, while Morgan Maxwell delivers consultancy, implementation, and ongoing support. To embed best practice, Morgan Maxwell also offers CIEHF-aligned Ergonomics Champion training so internal teams can plan and conduct assessments, interpret results (including AI-derived posture metrics), and implement practical interventions that sustain improvements.

Availability

