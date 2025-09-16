Agentic AI Start-Up Clarity Raises $12M Backed by Prosus Ventures and Angels from OpenAI and Google

Clarity, an AI-driven customer-experience and voice-of-customer (VoC) platform focused on regulated industries, has secured $12 million in fresh funding. The round was led by Prosus Ventures with contributions from STV AI Fund (backed by Google), Sukna Ventures, Wamda Capital, Neo, Oraseya Capital, Phaze Ventures, Propeller, Tech Invest Com, as well as angel investors from OpenAI and Google.

Previously known as Anecdote, the company has rebranded to Clarity. The new investment will be used to strengthen its applied-AI teams across New York, London and Riyadh. Founded by Abed Kasaji and Pavel Kochetkov – both part of the “Careem mafia” – the start-up has reported a 5.4× increase in revenue year-on-year, alongside monthly growth averaging more than 20% in 2025.

Abed Kasaji, Co-founder & CEO of Clarity, said: “Rebranding to Clarity is about exactly that, bringing more clarity to customer experience. We want AI to be simple, useful, and safe. A lot of tools in the market cut corners, and that doesn’t work in industries where mistakes aren’t an option. From day one we built Clarity to be compliant, secure, and easy to roll out. This new funding lets us keep improving the tech and building the right partnerships so companies can finally modernize customer operations with confidence.”

Robin Voogd, Head of Middle East Investments at Prosus Ventures, commented: “As one of the world’s leading e-commerce investors, Prosus Ventures has seen firsthand the impact of Clarity across our portfolio, with companies like OLX Europe, iFood, and Dubizzle already validating its accuracy and potential. That real-world validation, combined with the founding team’s deep expertise in AI and e-commerce, gives us strong conviction that Clarity can redefine how businesses understand and serve their customers globally, and ultimately capture a meaningful share of the fast-growing market for customer experience intelligence.”

Saudi Technology Ventures (STV) added: “Clarity is a category-defining company, enabling customer-obsessed teams to uncover insights with a level of granularity that was previously impossible, driving high-ROl decisions. We are thrilled to back them and join them in their journey as they go global.”